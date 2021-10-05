Week four of the NFL season is under wraps, and many VFLs had great performances. One VFL in particular stood out above the rest.
Let’s begin with the offense.
Josh Palmer - WR LAC
Palmer did not receive a target in the Chargers’ Monday night football win over the Raiders, but he did see snaps on offense and on special teams.
Jauan Jennings - WR, SF
Jennings was only able to haul in one catch for 14 yards in the loss to the Seahawks on Sunday.
Jakob Johnson - FB, NE
The Patriots fullback did not record a stat in the stat book, but he did see snaps on offense and on special teams.
Trey Smith - OG, KC
Smith continues to make everyone in the NFL regret passing on him in the draft back in April. The Kansas City guard played every offensive snap and dominated the Eagles front in the 42-30 win.
Marquez Callaway - WR, NO
After scoring his first career touchdown in Week 3, Callaway had another strong performance on Sunday. The Saints wideout caught two balls for 74 yards against the Giants.
Alvin Kamara - RB, NO
Kamara was unable to find the end zone on Sunday versus the Giants, but still racked up plenty of yards. The New Orleans tailback tallied 120 yards on 26 rushes.
Cordarrelle Patterson - RB, ATL
The star of the day for VFLs was Patterson. In the past four seasons, Patterson found the end zone a total of three times.
He matched that total on Sunday. The Atlanta utility man caught three of his five receptions for touchdowns, and picked up 82 yards along the way. He also added 34 yards on the ground on six rushing attempts.
Now let's move on the defense.
Cam Sutton - DB, PIT
Sutton’s only stat of the day was a tackle in the 27-17 loss to the Packers.
Malik Jackson - DT, CLE
The Browns defensive tackle racked up two tackles, one QB hit and even deflected two passes in the win over the Vikings.
Kahlil McKenzie - DT, BAL
Last Sunday, Mckenzie made his debut for the Ravens after being upgraded from the practice squad, but he was unable to record a stat in the win over the Broncos.
Justin Coleman - DB, MIA
Coleman recorded three tackles and one of them for a loss in a Dolphins victory.
Derek Barnett - DE, PHI
Barnett was able to bring a quarterback hit on Patrick Mahomes and picked up four tackles in the loss versus the Chiefs.
Jalen Reeves-Maybin - LB/ST, DET
The special teams captain for the Lions, Maybin added two tackles and a pass breakup against the Bears.
Shy Tuttle - DT NO
Tuttle forced a fumble on Sunday versus the Giants and added two tackles.
Alexander Johnson - LB, DEN
The Broncos linebacker continues to be a force on defense as he finished with the third most tackles on the team in the loss to the Ravens with seven.
Emmanuel Mosely - DB, SF
Mosley had another solid day in the secondary, after making his season debut last week for San Francisco. The 49ers defensive back tallied three tackles, one of them for a loss and broke up two passes.
Darrell Taylor - OLB, SEA
Taylor had a field day on the defensive side of the ball for the Seahawks in the win over the 49ers. The Seattle outside linebacker racked up two tackles, one of them for a loss, one sack and a QB hit.
Finally, we cannot forget about the special teams.
Michael Palardy - P, MIA
Palardy had five punts on Sunday versus the Colts for an average of 48 yards.
Morgan Cox - LS, TEN
Cox was perfect snapping the ball for the Titans in the loss versus the Jets.