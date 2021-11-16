Offensive players normally highlight the top former Vols in the NFL, but in week 10, the defensive players stole the spotlight.
Let’s switch it up this week and begin with how the VFLs on defense performed.
Justin Coleman - DB, MIA
Coleman kicked off week 10 of the NFL season on Thursday versus the Ravens, and he had an incredible performance. The Dolphins defensive back racked up 3 tackles, 2 pass break ups and put a lid on the contest with the game sealing interception in the 22-10 upset win over Baltimore.
Derek Barnett - DE, PHI
Barnett wreaked havoc upfront for the Eagles against the Broncos. He picked up 2 tackles — one for a loss — and applied pressure all day on Teddy Bridgewater, sacking him once.
Jalen Reeves-Maybin - LB, DET
Reeves-Maybin had his second highest tackling performance of the season against the Steelers, tallying 8 tackles, including one for a loss, in the first tie of the season.
Emmanuel Moseley - DB, SF
Moseley had a solid performance on Monday Night Football against the Rams. He had 4 tackles, and a pass breakup in the 31-10 win.
Shy Tuttle - DT, NO
Tuttle racked up his season high in tackles and the second most in his career, with 5 tackles and a pass breakup in the 23-21 loss to the Titans.
Cam Sutton - DB, PIT
Sutton did not record a stat on Sunday, but he saw snaps on defense and special teams in the tie versus the Lions.
Malik Jackson - DT, CLE
Jackson only tallied one tackle in the blowout 45-7 loss to the Patriots.
Darrell Taylor - OLB, SEA
Taylor made his comeback on Sunday, after suffering a scary neck injury in week 6 against the Steelers. He picked up one tackle in the 17-0 loss to the Packers.
Now, let’s check out the VFLs on offense.
Marquez Callaway - WR, NO
Callaway scored the lone touchdown for VFLs in week 10. In his return to the Volunteer state, the Saints wideout hauled in 2 catches for 37 yards in the loss to the Titans. The Saints were without Alvin Kamara, as he was out with a knee sprain on Sunday.
Cordarrelle Patterson - RB, ATL
Patterson was bottled up by the Cowboys defense on Sunday. The Falcons tailback had an underwhelming performance in Dallas, rushing the ball 4 times for 25 yards, and only racking up 1 catch for 14 yards in the 43-3 loss. Patterson suffered a sprained ankle later in the game that could cost him several weeks.
Josh Palmer - WR, LAC
Palmer caught 3 balls for 22 yards in the loss to the Vikings on Sunday.
Jauan Jennings - WR, SF
Jennings racked up a catch for 3 yards on Monday Night Football against the Rams.
Jakob Johnson - FB, NE
Johnson saw time on offense and on special teams in the lopsided win over the Browns.
Trey Smith - OG, KC
Smith had another excellent performance in the interior for the Chiefs, playing every snap in the win on Sunday night over the Raiders.
Finally, lets see how those on the special teams performed.
Michael Palardy - P, MIA
Palardy punted the ball a season high 8 times for an average of 43.5 yards a punt.
Morgan Cox - LS, TEN
Cox once again had a top notch performance snapping the ball for the Titans in the win over the Saints.