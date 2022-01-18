Super Wild Card Weekend concluded in the first ever Monday Night Football game on Martin Luther King Jr. day with the Rams beating the Cardinals 34-11.
Over the course of the first round of the playoffs, several former Vols had excellent outings on the gridiron, and a few VFLs also made their first ever playoff appearances in their careers.
Let’s see how former Vols performed beginning with the offense.
Jauan Jennings - WR, SF
Towards the end of the season, Jennings was targeted more and more by San Francisco and that trend continued in the Wild Card game versus the Cowboys.
In his playoff debut, the 49er wideout was targeted 5 times, hauling in three of those for 29 yards. All three of his catches were for third-down conversions – an 11-yard pass on third and 10 in the first quarter, a 13-yard pass on third and 5 in the third quarter and a 5-yard pass on a third and 4 in the fourth quarter.
Jennings also laid the wood on a block against former Alabama defensive back, Trevon Diggs, in the 23-17 win over Dallas.
Trey Smith - OG, KC
All season long, Smith has been a key contributor upfront for the Chiefs, mauling anyone that lines up against him.
In his playoff debut, the Chief rookie guard played every snap, and led the way for the offensive line in the 42-21 victory over the Steelers.
Jakob Johnson - FB, NE
Johnson was targeted one time against the Bills, but he was unable to make the catch.
The Patriot fullback did not tally any other stat, but saw snaps on offense and on special teams.
To end this week's playoff report, let's see how the defensive VFL’s performed.
Emmanuel Moseley - DB, SF
Moseley was a menace on defense for San Francisco.
He racked up a team-high 12 tackles in the victory over Dallas on Sunday.
Derek Barnett - DE, PHI
Barnett did all he could to stop Tom Brady and the Buccaneers.
He applied a quarterback hit and racked up 0.5 sacks against the seven-time Super Bowl winner. Barnett finished the game with 4 tackles in the 31-15 loss to Tampa Bay.
Cameron Sutton - DB, PIT
Sutton tallied 5 tackles, including one for a loss in the defeat at the hands of the Chiefs.