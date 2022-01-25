Four VFLs were a part of this historical Divisional round of the playoffs this past weekend, and three former Vols advanced to their conference championship game.
Let’s see how each of them performed for their respective teams.
Jauan Jennings — WR, SF
Jennings did not have as much of an impact in the Divisional round game as he did in the Wild Card round.
The 2020 seventh-round pick was only targeted twice and he hauled in one of those targets for 6 yards. His catch came on a third-and-seven that was ruled just short of the line to gain.
The 49ers clutched out a 13-10 victory over the No.1 seed Packers, as Jennings and San Francisco head to LA to take on the Rams in the NFC championship game.
Emmanuel Moseley — DB, SF
Moseley and the 49er defense held Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers at bay all night at Lambeau field.
The San Francisco defensive back recorded 5 tackles during the game, including 4 tackles on consecutive plays in the fourth quarter.
After allowing a touchdown on the first possession of the game, Moseley and the other members of the defense shut down the Packers’ attack, only allowing 3 points the remainder of the contest.
Moseley makes his return to the NFC Championship game Sunday versus the Rams.
Trey Smith — OG, KC
Smith was a part of the instant classic that took place in Kansas City on Sunday night.
The rookie Smith helped carry the Chiefs to gaining 552 yards on offense on 7.6 yards per play, and plowed through the Bills’ defensive line to help the rushing attack of the Chiefs gain 182 yards on the ground.
Smith did all of that work while not committing a penalty during the course of the game.
Smith and the Chiefs took down the Bills in overtime, 42-36, to advance to the AFC Championship versus the Bengals.
Morgan Cox — LS, TEN
Cox snapped every ball exquisitely on two extra points, a field goal and four punts for the Titans on Sunday versus the Bengals.
Despite a comeback effort, he and the Titans fell at the hands of Cincinnati, 19-16, to end their postseason run.