Week three of the NFL season is officially in the books, and several former Tennessee Vols performed at a high level.
A couple of Vols found the endzone, newcomers are solidifying themselves on the field and a defensive back made his season debut.
Let's begin on the offensive side of football and see how Vols' alumni perform.
Trey Smith - KC OG
In his rookie season, Smith started his third consecutive game at right guard and played all of the offensive snaps.
Josh Palmer - LAC WR
Also in his rookie season, Palmer did not record a stat, but he did see snaps on offense and on special teams.
Cordarrelle Patterson - ATL RB
The swiss army knife Patterson is making a name for himself in the Falcons offense, as he recorded 27 yards on the ground on 7 rushes, and caught six balls for 82 yards, in the 17-14 win against the Giants.
Jakob Johnson - NE FB
Johnson did not record any stats on the stat sheet, but he did see action on offense and on special teams.
Marquez Callaway - NO WR
In back-to-back weeks, a former Vol scored their first career touchdown. After Jauan Jennings scored his first career touchdown last week for San Francisco, Callaway scored his first TD for the Saints on Sunday. He also racked up 41 yards on 6 catches in the win over the Patriots.
Jauan Jennings - SF WR
Speaking of Jennings, after picking up his first career TD, he was unable to secure a target in the loss to the Packers.
Alvin Kamara - NO RB
Kamara did Kamara things on Sunday in the win over the Patriots. He tallied 89 yards rushing on 24 rushes, caught 3 receptions for 29 yards and found the endzone on a pass from Jameis Winston.
Now let's move onto the defense.
Shy Tuttle - NO DT
Tuttle recorded 2 tackles and added a quarterback hit for the Saints in the 28-13 win over the Patriots.
Justin Coleman - DB MIA
The Miami defensive back totaled 3 tackles on the day in the loss against the Raiders.
Alexander Johnson - DEN LB
Johnson had a field day in the win over the New York Jets, as he was a menace on defense picking 5 tackles, 2 sacks and adding up a pass breakup along the way.
Kahlil McKenzie - BAL DT
It was a huge week for McKenzie, as he was elevated from the practice squad to the 53 man roster on Sunday for the Ravens. In his Baltimore debut, he picked up 2 tackles in their win over the Lions.
Cameron Sutton - PIT DB
Sutton tallied 2 tackles for the Steelers in the loss against the Bengals.
Emmanuel Mosely - SF DB
Mosley made his season debut on Sunday, after missing the first two games with a knee injury. In the offseason, Mosley signed a two-year contract extension, and he showed why he was deserving of his extension in his debut. He tallied 6 tackles and 2-pass breakups against the Packers.
Malik Jackson - CLE DT
Jackson recorded 2 tackles and 1 quarterback hit against the Bears.
Derek Barnett - PHI DE
Barnett recorded 3 tackles and a QB hit on Monday night football against the Cowboys.
Jalen Reeves-Maybin - DET LB
A captain for the Lions, Maybin picked up 4 tackles, 1 tackle for a loss and a QB hit in the loss to the Ravens.
Darrell Taylor - SEA OLB
Taylor is becoming a force to be reckoned with on defense for the Seahawks, picking up 6 tackles, 1 sack and forcing a fumble against the Vikings.
Finally, we cannot forget the specialists on special teams.
Michael Palardy - MIA P
Palardy punted the ball four times against the Raiders, for an average of 46 yards a punt.
Morgan Cox - TEN LS
Cox was perfect snapping the ball for the Titans on Sunday against the Colts.