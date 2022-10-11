Chicago’s rookie wide receiver/return specialist Velus Jones Jr. had himself a game in Minnesota on Sunday, bouncing back from an upsetting last-minute muffed punt in the Week 3 loss against New York. The third-round pick scored his first career NFL touchdown with a shovel pass from 9 yards back, putting six on the board for the Bears following an early deficit to the Vikings.
San Francisco star cornerback Emmanuel Moseley had a rollercoaster of a performance in Carolina on Sunday, returning an interception from Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield for a 41-yard touchdown in the second quarter. After hauling in the fifth interception of his career, Moseley suffered a torn ACL breaking up a deep pass in the fourth quarter.
Running Back
Alvin Kamara - New Orleans Saints
New Orleans’ all-pro running back finally returned from a rib injury that kept him off the field for two games this season. Kamara had a huge game in the Saints’ 39-32 win over the Seahawks, rushing for 203 yards on 23 carries and securing six catches for 91 yards. His longest run on the ground went for 13 yards, but his biggest play was in the air, breaking free for a 54-yard reception on a screen. Kamara is back.
Wide Receiver
Marquez Callaway
With Michael Thomas and Jarvis Landry both out with injury on Sunday, Marquez Callaway played the most offensive (56) of any Saints wide out. The third-year receiver had a small but impactful role in New Orleans win in Carolina, hauling in two of his three targets for five yards, and returning two punts for 25 yards.
Jauan Jennings- San Francisco 49ers
Wide receiver Jauan Jennings turned heads in San Francisco's big win in Carolina on Sunday. He converted two targets into two catches for 45 yards, hauled in one pass for 32-yards and the other for a 13-yard gain one a third-and-10 conversion.
Velus Jones Jr. - Chicago Bears
Chicago’s rookie wide receiver had a monumental day in Minnesota for both the Bears’ offense and special teams. In addition to scoring his first NFL touchdown, Velus Jones Jr. secured two kickoff returns, one for 15 yards and the other for 24 out to the 30-yard-line.
Joshua Palmer- Los Angeles Chargers
Chargers wide receiver Joshua Palmer hauled in three of six targets for 24 yards in Los Angeles’ thrilling 30-28 win in Cleveland Sunday afternoon.
Offensive Line
Jakob Johnson - Las Vegas Raiders
In a thrilling Monday Night Football matchup between the Las Vegas Raiders and division rivals Kansas City Chiefs, fullback Jakob Johnson caught a 5-yard pass and had strong blocks to free up Josh Jacobs for a career game of 154 yards.
Defensive Line
Jonathan Kongbo - Denver Broncos
With a surplus of injuries on Denver’s defensive front, outside linebacker Jonathan Kongbo made his NFL debut after being promoted from the practice squad for Thursday night’s loss against Indianapolis. Kongbo played 25 snaps on defense and another 21 on special teams, but did not have any record stats. Since his final season in Rocky Top in 2018, Kongbo has played in the Canadian Football League on two Grey Cup winning teams, before scoring a spot on the Broncos’ practice squad in 2020.
Darrell Taylor- Seattle Seahawks
Seahawks linebacker Darrell Taylor boasted two tackles in yet another disappointing Seattle defense performance against New Orleans, pushing the Seahawks to a tough 2-3 start to the 2022 season.
Defensive Backs
Jalen Reeves-Maybin - Houston Texans
Texans linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin played 16 snaps on defense and 18 on special teams, finishing with three tackles in Houston’s first win of the season in a thrilling 13-6 matchup against Jacksonville.
Emmanuel Moseley- San Francisco 49ers
The fifth-year pro cornerback had yet another impressive performance Week 5 against Baker Mayfield and the Carolina Panthers. Before suffering a season-ending ACL injury, Emmanuel Moseley had a 41-yard pick six, propelling the San Francisco 49ers to a 37-15 win Sunday afternoon.
Cameron Sutton - Pittsburgh Steelers
Although the Steelers suffered a heartbreaking 38-3 loss to the Bills in quarterback Kenny Pickett’s starting debut, cornerback Cameron Sutton had another impactful Week 5 performance. Sutton started and finished for Pittsburgh, totaling four tackles and one tackle for loss.
Kendal Vickers - Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas defensive back tallied one tackle in the Raiders’ upsetting 29-30 loss to Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs Monday Night.
Shy Tuttle - New Orleans Saints
Shy Tuttle had his quietest game of the 2022 season, racking up just one tackle in New Orleans Week 5 win in Carolina.
Long Snapper
Morgan Cox- Tennessee Titans
Long snapper Morgan Cox had another perfect week of execution for Tennessee, handling three extra points and eight punts in the Titan’s 21-17 win over the Commanders.
