Cordarrelle Patterson had a promising Week 4 start, scoring his third touchdown, totalling 340 yards on 58 carries in just four games. Patterson underwent a procedure Monday for a lingering knee injury and is expected to be out for at least the next four weeks.
Bears rookie wide receiver Velus Jones Jr. made his NFL debut Sunday after missing the last three weeks battling a hamstring injury. Jones Jr. didn’t play any snaps for Chicago’s offense, but stepped in on special teams, handling both punt and kick returns. The third-round pick returned two 22-yard kick returns and a 19-yard punt return, but muffed a punt the final minute of the game for a turnover.
Running Back
Cordarrelle Patterson - Atlanta Falcons
Patterson was listed as questionable heading into the Falcons matchup against the Browns, but was able to play a limited yet impactful role. He ran for 38 yards on nine carries, and scored a 13-yard touchdown in the first quarter. The 31-year-old back heads into Atlanta’s IR with a pair of 100-yard games under his belt.
Wide Receiver
Jauan Jennings- San Francisco 49ers
Jennings played a small but pivotal role in the 49ers 24-9 victory over the Rams, hauling in two passes on four targets for 22 yards. Both receptions were on third-down conversions on San Francisco's touchdown drive on their first possession.
Joshua Palmer- Los Angeles Chargers
The second year wide receiver caught a solo 25-yard pass in the Chargers thrilling 34-24 win over the Texans.
Velus Jones Jr. - Chicago Bears
Offensive Line
Trey Smith- Kansas City Chiefs
Kansas City’s offense dominated on Sunday Night football as Patrick Mahomes threw for 249 yards and three touchdowns in a thrilling 41-31 victory over Tom Brady and the Buccaneers. Trey Smith was on the Chiefs’ front line, starting at right guard and playing 79 snaps despite a lingering pectoral injury.
Defensive Line
Darrell Taylor- Seattle Seahawks
Seahawks linebacker Darrell Taylor had another dominant performance in Seattle’s Week 4 48-45 win in Detroit, combining for three tackles, including one tackle for loss and one quarterback hit.
Defensive Backs
Emmanuel Moseley- San Francisco 49ers
After surpassing 150 career tackles in Week 3’s win over the Seahawks, 49ers cornerback Emmanuel Moseley had another explosive performance in Week 4’s win over the Rams. Moseley added six tackles to his career total, pushing one tackle for loss and one pass breakup with excellent coverage throughout San Francisco's Monday Night showdown.
Cameron Sutton- Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh’s star cornerback Cameron Sutton started in Sunday’s loss to the Jets, contributing for one tackle and hauled in his second interception of the season late in the second quarter.
Matthew Butler - Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders’ rookie defensive tackle Matthew Butler made his second NFL debut in Sunday’s 32-23 win over the Broncos with a single tackle.
Kendal Vickers - Las Vegas Raiders
Kendal Vickers also made an appearance in the Raiders - Broncos matchup, adding another single tackle for former Vols in the NFL.
Jakob Johnson - Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas fullback Jakob Johnson played 26 snaps on offense, with no other stats recorded.
Shy Tuttle - New Orleans Saints
Shy Tuttle’s talent was seen all around the world Sunday as the Saints took on the Vikings in a nail biting morning showdown in London, England. Tuttle started again for New Orleans and finished with three tackles.
Long Snapper
Morgan Cox- Tennessee Titans
Titans long snapper Morgan Cox perfectly executed one field goal, three extra points and four punts in Tennessee’s 24-17 win in Indianapolis.
