Week 14 was a roller coaster for former Vols across the league, bringing viral blocks from Chiefs star guard Trey Smith and team swaps for quarterback Joshua Dobbs and defensive tackle Kendal Vickers.
The Denver Broncos met the man of nightmares on Sunday, facing Patrick Mahomes personal bodyguard, Trey Smith. Kansas City’s starting right guard went viral for his speciality, mercilessly thrashing around any defender that gets in his way. Smith paved the way for a Jerick McKinnon touchdown in the first half of Kansas City’s divisional win, clearing the field on a screen pass by thrashing one Bronco down and venturing downfield and trucking down a defensive back.
Two former Vols have found themselves on new teams after midseason transactions. Quarterback Joshua Dobbs has found himself on his fourth NFL team after being signed to the Lions practice squad last week.
Dobbs had been the backup for the Browns, but was waived with the reinstatement of Deshaun Watson following his 11-game suspension.
Defensive tackle Kendal Vickers has landed on the Bills practice squad following his release from the Raiders. Vickers totaled 10 tackles in eight games this season, but hasn’t seen the field since Week 10.
Wide Receiver
Jauan Jennings - San Francisco 49ers
Wide receiver Jauan Jennings had a quiet week for the 49ers, only being targeted twice and catching one pass for five yards in San Fransisco’s 35-7 win over Tom Brady and Tampa Bay.
Joshua Palmer - Los Angeles Chargers
Chargers wide receiver Joshua Palmer caught four of his five targets from quarterback Justin Herbert on Sunday night, totaling 53 yards in the Chargers’ 23-17 win over the Dolphins.
Offensive Line
Trey Smith - Kansas City Chiefs
Chiefs guard Trey Smith had quite the game Sunday, but Kansas City’s offensive line as a whole struggled in Week 14. In their 34-28 win over the Broncos, they only cleared the way for 89 rushing yards on 23 carries, and allowed Patrick Mahomes to be sacked twice.
Linebackers
Darrell Taylor - Seattle Seahawks
Linebacker Darrell Taylor is on a hot streak for the Seahawks, finishing his second straight game with a sack. Taylor has secured his fifth sack of the season, after only totaling 6.5 sacks in 2021. The 2020 second-round pick came off the edge for a sack in a vital part of the second quarter, ending a Carolina drive on third down. Taylor landed a quarterback hit on the previous play, single-handedly leading Seattle’s defense forcing a three-and-out.
Cornerbacks
Cameron Sutton - Pittsburgh Steelers
Veteran cornerback Cameron Sutton gave his all for the Steelers in a heated division rival game against Lamar Jackson and the Ravens, posting two tackles and one pass breakup in Sunday’s 16-14 loss.
Long Snapper
Morgan Cox - Tennessee Titans
Titans long snapper Morgan Cox did what he did best Sunday against the Jaguars, perfectly executing two extra points and three punts in Tennessee’s 36-22 loss.
Punter
Michael Palardy
Punter Michael Palardy had a spectacular performance for the Patriots in their Monday Night Football matchup against the Cardinals. Palardy punted six times for an average of 42.2 yards and had a long of 49 yards, pinning two punts inside the twenty and two touchbacks. After Arizona quarterback Kyler Murray suffered a torn ACL, the Patriots pushed forward to a 27-13 victory on the road.
