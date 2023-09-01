As the last week of the NFL preseason closed out and the cut day has now passed, we will take a look at where some former Vols are playing professional ball.
Rookies
Darnell Wright: Offensive Tackle, Chicago Bears
The first, first-round pick of the Josh Heupel era and first pick of the Bears’ new general manager, Ryan Poles, belongs to Darnell Wright who heads into the season as the starter at right tackle for Chicago.
Hendon Hooker: Quarterback, Detroit Lions
A Volunteer favorite, Hooker lands on the Non-Football Injury (NFI) list to begin the 2023 season after tearing his ACL this past Nov.
Jalin Hyatt: Wide Receiver, New York Giants
The Biletnikoff Award Winner was taken off the board in the third round by the Giants in April. Hyatt has already recorded a touchdown at the professional level with a 33-yard reception against the Carolina Panthers on Aug. 18.
Cedric Tillman: Wide Receiver, Cleveland Browns
Despite being a third-round pick in 2023, Tillman was the first selection of the draft for the Browns. Tillman has drawn much praise throughout camp, including words from NFL Hall-of-Famer Randy Moss stating on a Sirius XM segment that he is the “best young receiver to enter the NFL in the past 15 years.”
Byron Young: EDGE/OLB, Los Angeles Rams
Young enters the NFL with a storied background as a former Dollar General assistant manager turned professional athlete. In the first unofficial depth chart, the third-round pick lists as a starter at outside linebacker.
Princeton Fant: TE, Dallas Cowboys (Practice Squad)
After signing as an undrafted free agent following April’s draft, Fant brought himself enough attention during camp to earn a spot on the Cowboys’ practice squad.
Veterans
Quarterbacks
Joshua Dobbs: Arizona Cardinals
Dobbs will be heading to the West Coast for the first time in his career after being traded from the Browns to the Cardinals on Aug. 24. After starting a couple of games for the Tennessee Titans last season, Dobbs earned a one year, two million dollar contract which will be offloaded to Glendale.
Running Backs
Cordarrelle Patterson: Atlanta Falcons
Used everywhere on offense in his career, Patterson is a utility piece for head coach Arthur Smith. Patterson is a mere 59 yards shy of 13,000 career all-purpose yards heading into his 11th season.
Alvin Kamara: New Orleans Saints
One of the league's most dynamic players, Kamara has boasted five NFL Pro Bowl selections heading into his seventh year with the Saints organization.
Fullbacks
Jakob Johnson: Las Vegas Raiders
Johnson is one of the few fullbacks left in the league nowadays but performs as a bruiser clearing the lane for Raiders running backs.
Wide Receivers
Velus Jones Jr: Chicago Bears
Going into year two, Jones serves as the team's punt returner along with his receiver duties.
Marquez Callaway: Las Vegas Raiders (Practice Squad)
After originally working as an undrafted free agent just a few seasons ago with the Saints, and spending the offseason with the Broncos, Callaway will now join the Las Vegas Raiders as part of their practice squad.
Joshua Palmer: Los Angeles Chargers
Palmer comes off a career sophomore year where he posted 72 receptions for 769 yards in the Chargers’ offense.
Jauan Jennings: San Francisco 49ers
Another Vol favorite, Jennings has emerged as one of the top third-down weapons across the NFL for the 49ers.
Offensive Linemen
Cade Mays: Carolina Panthers
Last year’s sixth-round pick of the Carolina Panthers has earned first-team reps at right guard throughout camp. Mays could head into the season as the starter to protect their new quarterback.
Trey Smith: Kansas City Chiefs
A sixth-round pick just two years ago, Trey Smith enters his third season as a premier young offensive lineman protecting franchise quarterback Patrick Mahomes.
Defensive Linemen
Kendal Vickers: Buffalo Bills (Practice Squad)
Vickers impressed during the preseason with the Bills, but was not quite able to break the 53-man. Instead, Vickers will compete on the team’s practice squad.
Shy Tuttle: Carolina Panthers
Previously of the Saints, Tuttle earned a new three-year, $19 million contract this offseason.
Matthew Butler: Las Vegas Raiders (Practice Squad)
A fifth-round pick in 2022, Matthew Butler appeared in six games for the Raiders last year. Butler did not make the 53-man roster, however, the Raiders have elected to sign him to their practice squad.
Kyle Phillips: New Orleans Saints (Practice Squad)
Despite signing his new one-year, $1 million contract this offseason, Phillips did not make the Saints’ 53-man roster. Instead, Phillips will sign with the practice squad.
Derek Barnett: Philadelphia Eagles
The Tennessee all-time sacks leader will be heading into his seventh season, all spent with the Philadelphia Eagles who drafted him in the first round back in 2017.
Linebackers
Jalen Reeves-Maybin: Detroit Lions
Reeves-Maybin returns to the Lions after a brief stint with the Houston Texans last year.
Darrell Taylor: Seattle Seahawks
Taylor goes into year number four with the Seahawks, who drafted him in the second round in 2020.
Defensive Backs
Micah Abernathy: Atlanta Falcons (Practice Squad)
After previous stints in the NFL, USFL and XFL, Abernathy has been steadily trying to earn a roster spot. Despite not making the Falcons’ active roster, Abernathy brought enough attention to be signed to the team's practice squad.
Emmanuel Moseley: Detroit Lions
Moseley will be transitioning from 49er red to Lion blue after signing a one-year, $6 million contract this offseason.
Cameron Sutton: Detroit Lions
Reuniting with college teammate Emmanuel Moseley, Sutton earned himself a three-year, $33 million contract with the Lions.
Theo Jackson: Minnesota Vikings
A sixth-round pick of the Tennessee Titans in 2022, Jackson was picked up by the Vikings where he earned a 53-man roster spot.
Alontae Taylor: New Orleans Saints
Josh Heupel’s first NFL draft selection as the head coach of Tennessee, Alontae Taylor, has proved to become an emerging talent at cornerback alongside Pro Bowler Marshon Lattimore. Taylor will be rocking the new No. 1 for the Saints.
Special Teams
Morgan Cox: Long snapper, Tennessee Titans
The 37-year-old is back with his home state squad for year number three with the Titans.
