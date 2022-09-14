The NFL season is finally underway, and Week 1 brought exhilarating performances by VFLs on both sides of the ball. Running back Cordarrelle Patterson boasted a career-high week in rushing and linebacker Darrell Taylor dominated Russel Wilson in Seattle’s Monday Night revenge game.
Let’s take a look at how former Vols fared in Week 1 of the NFL season.
Quarterback
Josh Dobbs- Cleveland Browns
Dobbs, following a promising preseason run, did not play in the Browns’ 26-24 win over the Panthers.
Running Back
Cordarrelle Patterson- Atlanta Falcons
Patterson had a career day for the Falcons on the ground. He kicked off his 10th season in the NFL with a career-high 120 rushing yards and a touchdown on 22 carries. He carried Atlanta in the air as well, hauling in 3 receptions for 16 yards.
Alvin Kamara- New Orleans Saints
The 2021 Pro Bowler had a slow start to the season, held to 39 yards on 9 carries. Kamara exited the game with a rib injury, but is expected to play Week 2.
Wide Receiver
Jauan Jennings- San Fransisco 49ers
Torrential downpours in Chicago did not stop Juan Jennings from shining Sunday afternoon. The second-year receiver hauled in the longest reception of his career with a 44-yard catch early in the third quarter. Jennings finished with 62 yards on 4 receptions.
Joshua Palmer- Los Angeles Chargers
Palmer caught three of his targets for 5 yards and a four-yard rush in Los Angeles’ 24-29 win over Las Vegas.
Velus Jones Jr.- Chicago Bears
Healing from a hamstring injury in the preseason, Velus Jones Jr. has yet to make his regular season debut for Chicago.
Jakob Johnson- Las Vegas Raiders
Playing eight snaps in Sunday’s matchup against the Chargers, Johnson hauled in his first catch with the Raiders for a yard.
Offensive Line
Ja’Wuan James- Ravens
James held the Jets defense Sunday, receiving Pro Football Focus’ highest grade as the Raven’s top pass-blocker. James played 24 snaps without allowing a pressure before suffering a season-ending achilles tear for the second year in a row.
Trey Smith- Chiefs
Smith started in the Chiefs’ 44-21 win over the Cardinals, but exited the second quarter with an ankle injury. He is listed as questionable for Thursday’s home opener against the Chargers.
Defensive Line
Derek Barnett- Philadelphia Eagles
Barnett suffered a season-ending ACL tear in the third quarter of Philadelphia's season opener.
Justin Coleman- Seattle Seahawks
Coleman totaled 5 tackles for Seattle’s Monday Night home-opener.
Darrell Taylor- Seattle Seahawks
In Seattle’s revenge game Monday Night, Darrell Taylor toppled Russel Wilson with 2 quarterback hits.
Defensive Backs
Emmanuel Moseley- San Francisco 49ers
Moselely started in the secondary for San Francisco's season-opener, contributing for 2 solo tackles.
Cameron Sutton- Pittsburgh Steelers
Sutton had a great start to the season with a nail biting overtime win over the Bengals. Sutton had 3 tackles and an interception while allowing 2 catches for 30 yards on seven targets.
Long Snapper
Morgan Cox- Tennessee Titans
Cox had a perfect home-opener with flawless execution on 6 punts, 3 field goals and 2 extra points.
