Week 2 of the NFL brought dominant performances by former Vols on both sides of the ball. Joshua Palmer caught his first career touchdown for the Chargers in Thursday night’s matchup versus the Chiefs and former Tennessee teammate Trey Smith. Shy Tuttle had a career day for the Saints posting a team-best nine tackles against Tom Brady and the Buccaneers.

Running Backs

Cordarrelle Patterson - Atlanta Falcons

Patterson ran 10 times for 41 yards against the Rams following an explosive Week 1 performance highlighted by a career-high 120 rushing yards and a touchdown.

Alvin Kamara - New Orleans Saints

Saints’ star running back Alvin Kamara was inactive for Sunday’s matchup with the Buccaneers as he continues to battle a rib injury.

Wide Receivers

Jauan Jennings - San Fransisco 49ers

Jennings had a quiet game hauling in a 4-yard pass on one of his two targets in a disappointing 17-0 loss to the Texans.

Joshua Palmer - Los Angeles Chargers

The second-year wideout celebrated his first NFL touchdown Thursday night. Palmer was targeted eight times with four catches for 30 yards and a 7-yard touchdown pass with 1:11 remaining in the fourth quarter.

Offensive Line

Trey Smith - Chiefs

Smith played 88 snaps in Thursday night’s 27-24 win over the Chargers leaving the Chiefs undefeated heading into Week 3.

Defensive Line

Darrell Taylor - Seattle Seahawks

Seahawks linebacker Darrell Taylor attacked the 49ers offense Sunday delivering three solo tackles and two tackles for loss.

Defensive Backs

Emmanuel Moseley - San Francisco 49ers

Moseley shut down Seattle’s pass game with three tackles and a pass breakup while allowing just 37 yards on five targets in Sunday night’s 27-7 win.

Cameron Sutton - Pittsburgh Steelers

Sutton started for Pittsburgh in Sunday’s grueling 17-14 loss to New England landing three tackles with a pass breakup.

Cornerbacks

Shy Tuttle - New Orleans Saints

Tuttle was lights out for the Saints defense Week 2 posting a team-best nine tackles including a sack on Tom Brady early in the fourth quarter.

Alontae Taylor - New Orleans Saints

The rookie cornerback saw his defensive role expand beyond special teams Sunday filling in for Marshon Lattimore after an altercation with Buccaneers star wideout Mike Evans. Taylor played 19 snaps with one pass breakup forcing a third down incompletion and an eventual Tampa Bay punt in the fourth quarter.

Long Snappers

Morgan Cox - Tennessee Titans

Cox did his part Monday night handling six punts and one extra point in a tough 41-7 loss to the Bills.

