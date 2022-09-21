Week 2 of the NFL brought dominant performances by former Vols on both sides of the ball. Joshua Palmer caught his first career touchdown for the Chargers in Thursday night’s matchup versus the Chiefs and former Tennessee teammate Trey Smith. Shy Tuttle had a career day for the Saints posting a team-best nine tackles against Tom Brady and the Buccaneers.
Running Backs
Cordarrelle Patterson - Atlanta Falcons
Patterson ran 10 times for 41 yards against the Rams following an explosive Week 1 performance highlighted by a career-high 120 rushing yards and a touchdown.
Alvin Kamara - New Orleans Saints
Saints’ star running back Alvin Kamara was inactive for Sunday’s matchup with the Buccaneers as he continues to battle a rib injury.
Wide Receivers
Jauan Jennings - San Fransisco 49ers
Jennings had a quiet game hauling in a 4-yard pass on one of his two targets in a disappointing 17-0 loss to the Texans.
Joshua Palmer - Los Angeles Chargers
The second-year wideout celebrated his first NFL touchdown Thursday night. Palmer was targeted eight times with four catches for 30 yards and a 7-yard touchdown pass with 1:11 remaining in the fourth quarter.
Offensive Line
Trey Smith - Chiefs
Smith played 88 snaps in Thursday night’s 27-24 win over the Chargers leaving the Chiefs undefeated heading into Week 3.
Defensive Line
Darrell Taylor - Seattle Seahawks
Seahawks linebacker Darrell Taylor attacked the 49ers offense Sunday delivering three solo tackles and two tackles for loss.
Defensive Backs
Emmanuel Moseley - San Francisco 49ers
Moseley shut down Seattle’s pass game with three tackles and a pass breakup while allowing just 37 yards on five targets in Sunday night’s 27-7 win.
Cameron Sutton - Pittsburgh Steelers
Sutton started for Pittsburgh in Sunday’s grueling 17-14 loss to New England landing three tackles with a pass breakup.
Cornerbacks
Shy Tuttle - New Orleans Saints
Tuttle was lights out for the Saints defense Week 2 posting a team-best nine tackles including a sack on Tom Brady early in the fourth quarter.
Alontae Taylor - New Orleans Saints
The rookie cornerback saw his defensive role expand beyond special teams Sunday filling in for Marshon Lattimore after an altercation with Buccaneers star wideout Mike Evans. Taylor played 19 snaps with one pass breakup forcing a third down incompletion and an eventual Tampa Bay punt in the fourth quarter.
Long Snappers
Morgan Cox - Tennessee Titans
Cox did his part Monday night handling six punts and one extra point in a tough 41-7 loss to the Bills.
