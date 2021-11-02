For the third time this season, a former Vol recorded his first career touchdown in the NFL. Week eight of the NFL season finished up last night with Monday Night Football, and several former Vols represented Tennessee well.
Let’s begin with the offense.
Josh Palmer - WR, LAC
The rookie wideout highlighted VFL’s on Sunday. He snagged only one catch, but it was the first ever touchdown of his young career. The play itself was a tremendous effort on Palmer’s part, as he was double covered and made a circus catch in the end zone for a 24-yard touchdown.
John Kelly - RB, CLE
Kelly did not record a stat on offense after making his season debut for the Browns last week, but he did see some time on special teams in a loss to the Steelers.
Jakob Johnson - FB, NE
Johnson racked up a catch for 2 yards in the 27-24 win over the Chargers.
Jauan Jennings - WR, SF
Jennings was targeted several times, but he did not make a catch in the 49ers’ win over the Bears.
Trey Smith - OG, KC
Smith played 100% of offensive snaps for the Chiefs in the 20-17 win over the Giants on Monday Night Football.
Marquez Callaway - WR, NO
The New Orleans wideout recorded 3 catches for 30 yards in the upset win versus the Buccaneers.
Cordarrelle Patterson - RB, ATL
Patterson continued his extraordinary season for the Falcons. He ran the ball 9 times for 35 yards and caught 5 passes for 37 yards, including one for a touchdown.
Alvin Kamara - RB, NO
After his record-setting performance last week on Monday Night Football, Kamara filled up the stat sheet once again and was a big part of the upset win versus the Buccaneers. The New Orleans tailback had 61 yards on the ground on 19 carries, including a rushing touchdown, and grabbed 3 catches for 15 yards.
Now let’s check out the defense.
Malik Jackson - DT, CLE
Jackson tallied a tackle and a QB hit in the 15-10 loss to the Steelers.
Shy Tuttle - DT, NO
The Saints’ defensive tackle had 2 tackles and a pass breakup in the 36-27 win over the Buccaneers.
Justin Coleman - DB, MIA
Coleman recorded 3 tackles for the Dolphins in a loss to the Bills.
Emmanuel Moseley - DB, SF
Moseley had 4 tackles on the day for the 49ers in the 33-22 victory over the Bears.
Jalen Reeves-Maybin - LB, DET
The Lions’ linebacker recorded 4 tackles in the blowout 44-6 loss to the Eagles.
Cam Sutton - DB, PIT
Sutton had 3 tackles, including one for a loss in the victory over Cleveland.
Derek Barnett - DE, PHI
Barnett tallied his first sack of the season versus the Lions. He also racked up another tackle and hit the quarterback twice.
Finally, let’s check out those VFLs on special teams.
Michael Palardy - P, MIA
Palardy punted the ball 5 times for an average of 52 yards in the 26-11 defeat to Buffalo.
Morgan Cox - LS, TEN
Cox had an excellent day snapping the ball for the Titans, as he was perfect on every snap and was a part of the game winning field goal in the overtime win over the Colts.