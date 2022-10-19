In his second week back after battling a rib injury early in the 2022 season, Alvin Kamara was a major threat to the Cincinnati Bengals’ defense both in the air and on the ground. The five-time Pro Bowler hasn’t lost an ounce of momentum, boasting over 100 all-purpose yards from the line of scrimmage for the second week in a row.
In the absence of star receiver Keenan Allen, second-year wide receiver Joshua Palmer has continued to take advantage of every possession and be a clutch weapon for the Chargers’ offense. Palmer terrorized the Broncos’ defense, drawing several pass-interference penalties from defensive backs that simply could not keep up with the young wideout in one-on-one coverage.
Running Back
Alvin Kamara - New Orleans Saints
Saints running back Alvin Kamara surpassed 100 scrimmage yards for the second week in a row in New Orleans’ 30-26 loss to Cincinnati at home. Kamara forced gains both on the ground and in the air, totalling 99 yards on 19 carries, as well as catching six passes for 25 yards on nine targets.
Wide Receiver
Marquez Callaway - New Orleans Saints
Wide receiver Marquez Callaway led New Orleans’ offense for the second week in a row, with key playmakers Michael Thomas and Jarvis Landry still sidelined while battling injuries. The third-year wide out was targeted seven times, hauling in three passes for 36 yards, including a pivotal 20-yard catch on a third-and-10.
Jauan Jennings - San Francisco 49ers
After an impressive Week 5 performance at Carolina, wide receiver Jauan Jennings came in and did his job for the 49ers Sunday, hauling in two of his three targets for 18 yards.
Velus Jones Jr. - Chicago Bears
Rookie wide receiver and return specialist Velus Jones Jr. was the talk of the Chicago Bears offense once again after Thursday night’s fourth quarter loss to the Washington Commanders. Jones Jr. had a crucial 10-yard catch on a third-and-8 on his team’s touchdown drive and an 8-yard run in addition to a 22-yard kickoff return and punt returns of 10 and 5 yards. He made headlines after muffing his second punt in three games, this one setting up Washington in the red zone in the fourth quarter with a go-ahead score to secure the win in Chicago.
Joshua Palmer - Los Angeles Chargers
Chargers second-year wide receiver Joshua Palmer dominated the Broncos’ defense in a 19-16 overtime win Monday night. Palmer had a season-high 9 receptions on 14 targets for a team-high 57 yards. The second-year wide out also drew multiple pass interference penalties on the Denver defense that was struggling to keep up in one-on-one coverage.
Darrell Taylor - Seattle Seahawks
After a slow start to the 2022 season, the 2020 second-round pick out of Tennessee is starting to heat up, securing his second sack of the season in the second quarter of Seattle’s 19-9 win over Arizona. Taylor was named Seattle’s highest-graded player by Pro Football Focus, after rushing off the edge and landing an explosive hit to quarterback Kyler Murray, forcing a fumble that Arizona recovered.
Defensive Backs
Shy Tuttle - New Orleans Saints
Saints veteran defensive tackle Shy Tuttle had another quiet week in the Bayou. Tuttle started for New Orleans in their face-off with Joe Burrow and the Bengals Sunday afternoon, and accounted for one pass break up.
Bryce Thompson - New Orleans Saints
After being signed to the Saints for last week’s matchup against the Panthers, defensive back Bryce Thompson played his second game for New Orleans, contributing a pair of tackles on special teams.
