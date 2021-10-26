There were no catastrophic injuries for VFLs in the NFL in week seven, and one former Vol in particular had a record-setting performance on Monday Night Football.
Let’s start with the offense and see how the former Vols performed.
Alvin Kamara - RB, NO
The star of the week for VFLs was New Orleans playmaker Alvin Kamara. The running back showed in prime time why he is one of the best in the league, as he dominated the Seahawks in all aspects of the game.
He ran the ball 20 times for 51 yards, but he was most dangerous through the air, catching 10 passes for 128 yards and scoring once through the air. Kamara became the fastest player ever to reach 3,000 rushing and receiving yards, needing only 66 games to reach that milestone.
Jakob Johnson - FB, NE
After six weeks of not being on the stat sheet, the New England fullback finally got some action in the Patriots’ drumming win over the Jets. Johnson hauled in 2 receptions for 32 yards.
Trey Smith - OG, KC
Smith made his return to the Volunteer State in a 27-3 loss to the Titans, playing every snap on the offensive line.
Jauan Jennings - WR, SF
Jennings saw time on the field for the 49ers against the Colts, but he was not targeted in San Francisco's loss.
Cordarrelle Patterson - RB, ATL
Patterson found the end zone on the ground in the win versus the Dolphins. He also racked up 60 yards on 14 rushes and tallied 2 receptions for a yard.
Marquez Callaway - WR, NO
The New Orleans wideout racked up 32 yards on 3 catches for the Saints, as they defeated the Seahawks 13-10 on Monday Night Football.
Let’s move on to the defense side of the ball.
Malik Jackson - DT, CLE
Jackson started the week off for Vols in the NFL on Thursday night, as he recorded 2 tackles and a QB hit in the 17-14 win over the Broncos.
Justin Coleman - DB, MIA
Coleman did not record a stat against the Falcons, but he saw snaps on defense and on special teams.
Emmanuel Mosely - DB, SF
Mosely did all he could on defense for the 49ers, tallying 3 tackles and season-high 4 pass breakups in the 30-18 defeat to the Colts.
Shy Tuttle - DT, NO
Tuttle racked up 2 tackles for the Saints in the win over Seattle.
Derek Barnett - DE, PHI
The Eagles defensive end picked up a season-high 5 tackles in a 33-22 loss to the Raiders.
Jalen Reeves-Maybin
The Lions’ captain also recorded a season-high in tackles with 9 in the 28-19 loss to the Los Angeles Rams.
Finally, let’s move to those specialists on special teams.
Michael Palardy - P, MIA
Palardy punted the ball three times for an average of 51 yards, in the Dolphins’ defeat versus the Falcons.
Morgan Cox - LS, TEN
Cox snapped every ball perfectly for the Titans in the win versus the Chiefs.