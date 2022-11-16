The NFL season has passed the midway point, and many former Vols were in action and continued to impress in Week 10.
Chargers wide receiver Joshua Palmer and 49ers wide receiver Jauan Jennings faced off in San Francisco for Sunday Night Football. The young wide receivers played for three seasons together at Tennessee along with Saints wide receiver Marquez Callaway. Both were impact players for their teams, but Jauan Jennings and the 49ers pulled ahead and finished the night with a 22-16 win.
Running Back
Alvin Kamara - New Orleans Saints
The Steelers defense pressured Saints running back Alvin Kamara Sunday night and held the Pro Bowler to 26 yards on eight carries and three catches for 19 yards. His second scoreless week in a row.
Cordarrelle Patterson - Atlanta Falcons
Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson had a quiet game against the Panthers on Thursday Night Football, held to a mere 18 yards on five carries and a lone catch for two-yards. Patterson had a slow night on the offense, but had an impressive night on special teams, totalling 85 yards on three kickoff returns.
Wide Receiver
Josh palmer - Los Angeles Chargers
Second-year wide receiver Joshua Palmer started his second straight game as WR1 for the Los Angeles Chargers. Palmer had another great week of connections with quarterback Justin Herbert, hauling in three catches on eight targets for 44 yards. Herbert launched a 25-yard over the shoulder pass to Palmer for a first down on third down late in the first quarter.
Jauan Jennings - San Francisco 49ers
Jauan Jennings returned to the field after a two week absence following a Week 8 hamstring injury and a bye last week. Jennings completed four of his four targets for 40 yards. Down 16-13 in the fourth quarter, quarterback Jimmy Garrapolo turned to Jennings. The second-year wide receiver was vital on third down for San Francisco’s game winning drive, including a seven-yard catch on third-and-six, 11-yard catch on third-and-five and a 10-yard catch on third-and-eight.
Marquez Callaway - New Orleans Saints
Saints third-year wide receiver Marquez Callaway had a quiet game against the Ravens on Monday Night Football. Callaway caught three passes for 24 yards and nearly missed a touchdown catch on a bad throw from quarterback Andy Dalton.
Fullbacks
Jakob Johnson - Las Vegas Raiders
Fullback Jakob Johnson played 30 snaps on both the Raiders' offense and special teams. Johnson totaled one tackle in the Raiders seventh loss of the season in Sunday’s 25-20 loss to the Colts.
Defensive Tackles
Kendal Vickers - Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders defensive tackle Kendal Vickers finished with one tackle in Las Vegas’ loss to the Indianapolis Colts at home.
Shy Tuttle - New Orleans Saints
Defensive tackle Shy Tuttle started for the Saints in Sunday night’s loss against the Steelers, recording two tackles for New Orleans.
Justin Coleman - Seattle Seahawks
The Seahawks flew to Munich, Germany to face-off against Tom Brady and the Buccaneers Sunday morning. Seattle defensive tackle Justin Coleman played six snaps on special teams and posted one tackle in the Seahawk’s 21-16 loss to the Buccaneers.
Linebackers
Darrell Taylor - Seattle Seahawks
Returning from a one-game absence, Seattle linebacker Darrell Taylor traveled to Munich, Germany in a Sunday morning match against the Bucs and recorded one tackle.
Jalen Reeves-Maybin - Houston Texans
Texans veteran linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin played an exclusively special teams role in New York Sunday. Reeves-Maybin played 25 snaps and posted one tackle in Houston’s 24-16 loss to the Giants.
Cornerbacks
Alontae Taylor - New Orleans Saints
Rookie Alontae Taylor continued his hot streak as starting cornerback for the Saints in Sunday’s 20-10 loss to the Steelers. Taylor finished with six tackles while allowing just six catched got 53 yards per Pro Football Focus. Taylor was also flagged with three penalties (pass interference, holding and illegal use of hands). The rookie laid out Steelers wide receiver Earl Heath Miller Jr., forcing second-and-14.
Cameron Sutton - Pittsburgh Steelers
Veteran cornerback Cameron Sutton contributed two tackles in Pittsburgh’s win over the Saints on Sunday Night Football.
Safeties
Theo Jackson - Minnesota Vikings
The Vikings won in a thrilling 33-30 overtime game against the Bills Sunday morning. Theo Jackson got in on the action for Minnesota’s special teams, tallying three tackles, two in kickoff coverage and one on the punt team.
Long Snapper
Morgan Cox - Tennessee Titans
Long snapper Morgan Cox continued to fulfil his Mr. Reliable role for the Titans this season, with perfect executions on one field goal, two extra points and eight punts in Tennessee’s 17-10 win over Denver.
