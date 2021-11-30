VFLs have been putting up career numbers and stamping their names in the league this season in the NFL. Week 12 was no different for Vols in the pros.
Let's start with the VFLs on offense and see how they performed in week 12 of the NFL season.
Jauan Jennings - WR, SF
It has been 10 weeks since Jennings found the end zone. That all changed on Sunday afternoon.
The San Francisco wideout racked up his second career touchdown against the Vikings on Sunday. He almost hauled another touchdown in the win over Minnesota, but he was ruled out of bounds. He finished the game with 2 catches and a career high 24 yards.
Cordarrelle Patterson - RB, ATl
Patterson missed the previous week due to an ankle injury, but he returned in week 12 with flying colors.
Patterson has found a home in Atlanta, as he continues to put up career numbers. For the second time in his career he eclipsed the century mark on the ground, rushing for a career high 108 yards on 16 carries, reaching the end zone twice on the ground. He also tallied 2 receptions for 27 yards in the 21-14 win over the Jaguars.
Marquez Callaway - WR, NO
Callaway entered the contest with a streak of scoring in three consecutive games, but that streak came to a screeching halt on Thanksgiving. He finished the game with 2 catches for 24 yards and no touchdowns in the blowout 31-6 loss to the Bills.
Josh Palmer - WR, LAC
The Charger’s receiver tallied 25 yards on 2 receptions in the loss versus the Broncos.
Jakob Johnson - FB, NE
Johnson did not record a stat for the Patriots, but he saw snaps on offense and special teams in the 36-13 win over the Titans.
Next, let's check out the VFL players on the defensive side of the ball.
Justin Coleman - DB, MIA
Recently, Coleman has made some game-changing plays for the Dolphins, and he did it once again on Sunday.
The Miami defensive back did not record a stat on defense, but he did have a huge play on special teams. Miami blocked a punt versus the Panthers in the first quarter, and Coleman picked up the loose football and returned it for the first touchdown of the game and the first of the season for him.
Coleman hasn’t scored a touchdown since the 2018 season, when he returned a fumble for a touchdown while he was a Seattle Seahawk.
Darrell Taylor - OLB, SEA
Speaking of the Seattle Seahawks, Taylor continues to lead the pass rush upfront for Seattle.
Ever since his scary injury versus the Steelers, Taylor has gotten back to his hot start, and he broke through in a big way on Monday Night Football.
He racked up 4 tackles, one of them for a loss, and recorded his team-leading fifth sack of the season in the 17-15 loss to Washington.
Cam Sutton - DB, PIT
Sutton racked up 4 tackles and also returned 2 punts for 3 yards in the defeat to the Bengals.
Shy Tuttle - DT, NO
Tuttle recorded 3 tackles in the 31-6 defeat to the Bills on Turkey Day.
Malik Jackson - DT, CLE
Jackson picked up 2 tackles in the loss to the Ravens on Sunday Night Football.
Derek Barnett - DE, PHI
Barnett tallied a season-high 5 tackles and 2 tackles for loss in the 13-7 defeat to the Giants.
Emmanuel Mosely - DB, SF
Mosely recorded 4 tackles in the 34-26 win over the Vikings.
Kyle Phillips - DE, NYJ
After making his season debut last week, Phillips racked up 3 tackles and a QB hit in the 21-14 win over the Texans.
Jalen Reeves-Maybin - LB, DET
Reeves-Maybin recorded 5 tackles in the 16-14 loss to the Bears on Thanksgiving.
Finally, let’s see how those specialists on special teams performed.
Michael Palardy - P, MIA
Palardy had 4 punts on Sunday for the Dolphins for an average of 40.5 yards a punt.
Michael Cox - LS, TEN
Cox continues to have an excellent season snapping the ball for the Titans, snapping every ball perfectly on Sunday in the loss to the Patriots.