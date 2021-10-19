NFL Sundays have been filled with top performances, domination and all-out effort from former Vols thus far. In week six, two Vols suffered injuries in scary situations that begin this normally upbeat report on a bleak note.
Seattle Seahawks outside linebacker and sack leader Darrell Taylor suffered a serious head injury after he crashed into a teammate while trying to tackle Pittsburgh running back Najee Harris.
Taylor was down on the field for a considerable amount of time before being carted off the field in a stretcher.
Taylor was admitted to the hospital on a precautionary note, but he was able to move all of his extremities before flying back home with the team on Sunday night.
Head coach Pete Carrol said that on Monday, Taylor got a great report on his CT scan and he avoided major damage after the initial tests.
“He feels good, I talked to him just a few minutes ago,” Carrol said. “He's got a sore neck right now, he's got a stiff neck, but relative to what it looked like and what we were having to deal with, he really got a great turnaround, great news."
Another former Vol suffered an injury that has sidelined him for the rest of the season.
Denver linebacker Alexander Johnson sustained a torn pectoral muscle in the final seconds of the first half versus the Raiders.
Johnson has been Denver’s leading tackler since 2019. He led the team in tackles in 2020 with 124 and was second on the team in tackles this season with 32.
Let’s move on to the rest of the VFLs and see how they performed in week six starting with the offense.
Josh Palmer - WR, LAC
Palmer hauled in 1 catch for 8 yards in a blowout loss to the Ravens.
Trey Smith - OG, KC
The Kansas City rookie had himself another great week along the offensive line, playing 100% of offensive snaps.
Next, let’s see how the defensive players performed.
Malik Jackson - DT, CLE
Jackson recorded a tackle in the embarrassing 37-14 loss to the Cardinals.
Justin Coleman - DB, MIA
The Miami defensive back tallied 4 tackles in the loss to the Jaguars across the pond in London.
Cam Sutton - DB, PIT
Sutton racked up 3 tackles as Pittsburgh picked up an overtime win versus Seattle on Sunday Night Football.
Derek Barnett - DE, PHI
Barnett started the week off on Thursday night for Vols in the pros, totaling 4 tackles and a QB hit in the loss against the Buccaneers.
Jalen Reeves-Maybin - LB, DET
Maybin recorded a season-high in tackles, totaling 7 in a 34-11 loss to the Bengals.
Alexander Johnson - LB, DEN
Before sustaining his season-ending injury, Johnson secured 4 tackles in the loss to the Raiders.
Darrell Taylor - OLB, SEA
Taylor collected 4 tackles and a QB hit, before being carted off the field after suffering his serious head injury on Sunday Night Football versus the Steelers.
Finally, let's see how the VFL specialist performed.
Michael Palardy - P, MIA
Palardy punted the ball 4 times for the Dolphins in London for an average of 39.5 yards.
Morgan Cox - LS, TEN
Cox capped off week six for VFLs after snapping the ball impeccably on Monday Night Football in the win versus the Bills.