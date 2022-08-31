The Vols have been successful in sending its athletes to the pros over the years. This past year, five VFL’s were drafted, Tennessee’s best mark since 2017, and there are currently 28 Vols on active rosters.
Let’s take a look at which former Vols will produce with the NFL season is right around the corner.
Quarterback
Josh Dobbs – Cleveland Browns
As the starting quarterback of the two most successful teams in the 2010’s, Dobbs is still looking for his first start in the pros. Now a new member of the Cleveland Browns, that day could come this year with Deshaun Watson’s suspensions and an impressive preseason performance. Dobbs has thrown for 338 yards and two touchdowns this preseason. He showed off his legs against the Eagles with 47 yards and a touchdown on the ground on just four carries, including a 37 yarder that led to his touchdown on the next play. While he sits behind veteran Jacoby Brissett, he will likely get to showcase his talents this year.
Running back
Alvin Kamara – New Orleans Saints
The 2017 Offensive Rookie of the Year and four-time Pro Bowler faces some uncertainty as he battles felony charges. It is looking like he will suit up for the 2022 season as of now, but that could change unexpectedly. However, barring legal issues, he will likely have another productive season as both a lethal runner and pass catcher.
Cordarrelle Patterson – Atlanta Falcons
Patterson has had quite the career up to date. He is a four-time Pro Bowler and six-time All-Pro as a kick returner. He is currently tied for first in all-time kicks returned for touchdowns. Though most of Patterson’s success has come in special teams, his past season as a member of the Falcons saw him emerge into a force on offense when he switched from wide receiver to running back. He had his best season as a pro with 1,166 total yards and 11 touchdowns. In his new-found role, Patterson will look to build on the success he had in 2021.
John Kelly Jr. – Cleveland Browns
Kelly has had an impressive preseason as the Browns’ leading rusher. With the uncertainty surrounding Kareem Hunt, Kelly should get some opportunities in the backfield behind Nick Chubb.
Wide Receiver
Velus Jones – Chicago Bears
After a breakout season for the Vols, Jones was selected with the 71st pick by the Bears. He didn’t see much action in preseason but returned a punt for 48 yards that set up a touchdown in the final preseason game. In a subpar receiver room, Jones will get an opportunity to showcase his speed and versatility next to Darnell Mooney as Justin Fields looks to break out.
Marquez Callaway – New Orleans Saints
After going undrafted in 2020, Callaway was primarily a returner in his rookie season. In his sophomore campaign, however, he lead the Saints with 698 receiving yards and six touchdowns in star receiver Michael Thomas’ absence. Callaway looks primed to continue his break out as a deep threat with Jameis Winston returning.
Jauan Jennings – San Francisco 49ers
Jennings had a big impact as a redzone threat in 2021, tallying five touchdowns in the slot for the 49ers. He has seen limited preseason action but caught 3 passes for 34 yards in the finale. Jennings could surprise some as a third option next to Brandon Aiyuk and Deebo Samuel.
Josh Palmer - Los Angeles Chargers
The 77th pick in the 2021 draft had a productive rookie year with four touchdowns. Palmer had an impressive outing in game two of the preseason with three catches for 75 yards and a touchdown against the Cowboys. With the third receiver spot next to Keenan Allan and Mike Williams, Palmer could establish himself as a top target for one of the top targets for Justin Herbert.
Offensive Line
Trey Smith – Kansas City Chiefs
Smith was a sixth-round pick in 2021 that slipped due to health concerns that he experienced at Tennessee. He quickly made the rest of the NFL look foolish for not drafting him earlier. Tasked with protecting one of the NFL’s best in Patrick Mahomes, Smith earned All-Rookie honors while playing every offensive snap for the Chiefs. As the 18th-ranked guard by Pro Football Focus, he should only get better as his sophomore season rolls around.
Cade Mays – Carolina Panthers
A sixth-round pick, Mays looks to show his versatility to play any position on the line in his rookie campaign. Mays has impressed the Panthers’ coaching staff so far and that versatility should help him find a spot on the line.
Defensive Line
Derek Barnett – Philadelphia Eagles
The 2017 first-round pick has not yet shown that he is the star that he was supposed to be coming out of Tennessee, but he has been a productive player so far for the Eagles. Following the end of his rookie contract, Barnett was signed to a two-year deal and still has opportunities to show off his potential.
Matthew Butler – Las Vegas Raiders
Butler was taken in the fifth round and has impressed in preseason and training camp. He could prove to be solid in the trenches during his rookie campaign.
Shy Tuttle – New Orleans Saints
Shy Tuttle went undrafted in 2019 but has become a solid contributor for the Saints since then. He should continue to produce well in 2022.
Darrell Taylor – Seattle Seahawks
Taylor, a second-round pick in 2020, missed his entire rookie campaign with injury but emerged as one of the best pass-rushers on the team with 6.5 sacks in 16 games and five starts. With a season finally under his belt, Taylor should only improve and embrace a bigger role in 2022.
Linebacker
Jalen Reeves-Maybin
Reeves-Maybin had a breakout year in 2022. While earning 11 starts, he totaled 82 tackles four tackles for loss, four pass breakups and two forced fumbles for the Lions. With the Texans, he will have the opportunity to be a consistent starter and build on his previous season.
Defensive Backs
Emmanuel Moseley – San Francisco 49ers
Moseley has put together a solid career after going undrafted. He was a key player in the 49ers NFC Championship run and looks to continue his solid production in 2022.
Alontae Taylor – New Orleans Saints
Following a very strong final year at Rocky Top, Alontae Taylor was the first Vol off the board in the 2022 draft. Taylor is a physical corner with blazing speed, and he will compete for snaps early with potential to be a starter at the next level.
Cameron Sutton – Pittsburgh Steelers
Sutton is coming off of his best season as a pro with 52 tackles, four tackles for loss, two interceptions, six passes defended and a forced fumble. Sutton will be a key piece in the secondary for the Steelers.
