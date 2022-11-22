As the NFL continues to progress through Week 11, former Vols across the league continue to make big impacts on primetime.
Cordarrelle Patterson cemented his place in NFL record books Sunday with an incredible performance against the Bears. The 2013 first-round pick turned on the jets in Atlanta and waved the Chicago defense goodbye as he scored his ninth kickoff-return touchdown for 103 yards.
Patterson’s NFL career has been nothing short of remarkable, before he landed on the Falcons, the 31-year-old was a seven-time All-Pro selections and four-time Pro-Bowler throughis his time with the Vikings, Raiders, Patriots, and Bears. In addition to these esteemed honors, Patterson won a Super Bowl with New England that earned him a spot on the NFL 2010s All-Decade Team for his return-game notoriety.
Alvin Kamara has solidified his place as one of the greatest running backs in Saints franchise history, becoming the second-player to reach 9,000 career all-purpose yards. Kamara has battled with injury this season, but has had a historical career in New Orleans. Kamara was awarded 2017 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year and selected to the Pro Bowl five times.
Running Back
Alvin Kamara - New Orleans Saints
Saints star running back Alvin Kamara celebrated becoming the second-player in franchise history to reach 9,000 career all-purpose yards with a 27-20 win over the Rams on Sunday. In addition to reaching this career milestone, Kamara rushed for 42 yards on 12 carries and caught four passes for 47 yards.
Cordarrelle Patterson - Atlanta Falcons
Cordarrelle Patterson added a cherry on top of his incredible 2022 season with a 103-yard kickoff-return touchdown. With his ninth career kickoff-return touchdown, Patterson signed his name in NFL record books with the most career kickoff-return touchdowns by any player in history. Patterson added 52 yards on 10 carries and caught two passes for seven yards in Atlanta’s 27-24 win over Chicago.
Wide Receiver
Josh palmer - Los Angeles Chargers
Second-year wide receiver Joshua Palmer continued his campaign as the next star wideout in Los Angeles against the Chiefs on Sunday Night Football. The 2021 third-round pick caught eight passes for 106 yards and two touchdowns in primetime. Palmer’s touchdowns could not pull a win for the Chargers, but his six-yard touchdown put Los Angeles ahead with 1:46 to go in the fourth quarter.
Velus Jones Jr. - Chicago Bears
After a shaky start to his career in Chicago, rookie wide receiver and return specialist Velus Jones Jr. played his first snap since Week 8. The 2021 SEC Special Teams Player of the Year did what he does best, returning a 55 yard kickoff to set up a first quarter touchdown drive against the Falcons.
Marquez Callaway - New Orleans Saints
Third-year wide receiver Marquez Callaway had another quiet game for the Saints in Sunday’s matchup with the Rams. Callaway caught a six-yard pass on his only target.
Offensive Line
Trey Smith - Kansas City Chiefs
Offensive lineman Trey Smith started for the Chiefs at right guard on Sunday night and was named Pro Football Focus’ second-highest graded player for Kansas City (89.3) in the win over the Chargers.
Defensive Tackles
Shy Tuttle - New Orleans Saints
Defensive tackle Shy Tuttle made an impact for the Saints against Matthew Stafford and the Rams offense with three tackles and one pass deflection.
Cornerbacks
Alontae Taylor - New Orleans Saints
Rookie Alontae Taylor is simply unstoppable. With six tackles in New Orleans’ matchup against Pittsburgh last week, Taylor extended his incredible rookie campaign in Week 11. Taylor terrorized the Rams offense, securing five tackles and a Saints win.
Cameron Sutton - Pittsburgh Steelers
Steelers veteran cornerback Cameron Sutton made three tackles in Sunday’s 37-30 loss to their AFC North division rivals from Cincinnati.
Long Snapper
Morgan Cox - Tennessee Titans
Long snapper Morgan Cox was flawless on Thursday Night Football, securing four extra points and three points in Tennessee’s 27-17 win against Green Bay.
Welcome to the discussion.
