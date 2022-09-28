Cordarrelle Patterson remains a force to be reckoned with for the Atlanta Falcons, shattering career-records for rush yards for the second time this season. Patterson is dominating the NFL run game, as he ranks third in the league in rushing yards for the season with 302.
Marquez Callaway continues to be a keystone player on the Saints offense, and he hauled in his first touchdown reception of the season with a baffling one-handed snag over the Carolina defense.
Running Back
Cordarrelle Patterson - Atlanta Falcons
The 10th-year featured back for Atlanta had an impactful Week 3 performance, rushing for 141 yards on 17 carries, an average of 8.3 yards-per-carry, and scoring a 17-yard touchdown in the second quarter. Patterson broke free for a 40-yard rush and boasted a total of 107 yards in the second half. He only had one target in the air, but made it count with a 12-yard pickup.
Alvin Kamara - New Orleans Saints
After missing Week 2 with a rib injury, Kamara rushed for 61 yards on 15 carries in his return to New Orleans, including a 27-yard break away and a pair of receptions for 12 yards at Carolina.
Wide Receiver
Jauan Jennings - San Francisco 49ers
The second-year wide receiver had another quiet week, securing just one reception for five yards in San Francisco's late 11-10 loss to Seattle.
Joshua Palmer - Los Angeles Chargers
After celebrating his first NFL touchdown Week 2 in Kansas City, Joshua Palmer had another exhilarating performance against Jacksonville, posting a career-high 99 yards on six catches, highlighted by his longest career-reception for 45 yards.
Offensive Line
Trey Smith - Chiefs
Smith started at right guard for Kansas City Sunday as the Colts gave the Chiefs their first loss on the season in a 20-17 upset.
Defensive Line
Darrell Taylor - Seattle Seahawks
Taylor led the Seattle defense in a dominant Week 3 performance, finishing with three solo tackles, and a strip-sack on Atlanta quarterback Marcus Mariota in the third quarter.
Defensive Backs
Emmanuel Moseley - San Francisco 49ers
The fifth-year corner celebrated a special game in Denver on Sunday Night, in addition to posting eight tackles and a pass breakup, Moseley surpassed 150 career tackles.
Cameron Sutton - Pittsburgh Steelers
Sutton led Pittsburgh’s defense with five solo tackles in the Thursday Night matchup against Cleveland and recorded his 25th career pass breakup.
Matthew Butler - Las Vegas Raiders
Butler made his NFL debut for Las Vegas and recorded his first professional tackle, taking down Titans running back Derrick Henry in the second quarter.
Cornerbacks
Shy Tuttle - New Orleans Saints
Following a lights out Week 2 performance against Tom Brady and the Buccaneers, Tuttle dominated the Panthers offense, posting seven tackles for the Saints.
Long Snapper
Morgan Cox - Tennessee Titans
Cox played seven snaps in the Titans’ 24-22 victory over the Raiders, executing three extra points, three punts and one field goal.
