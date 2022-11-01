Saints running back Alvin Kamara headed into his sixth game of the season having yet to score a touchdown, but he backed a slow start with an explosive performance in Sunday’s blowout win over the Raiders. The sixth-year Pro-Bowler tailed his third straight 100-yard scrimmage game with three touchdowns, 62 rush yards on 18 carries, and 96 receiving yards on nine catches, totalling 158 scrimmage yards.
Saints’ 2022 second-round pick Alontae Taylor has another explosive performance in his second straight start at cornerback. Taylor radiated his Volunteer spirit, warming up in a Hendon Hooker shirt in support of his former quarterback’s 8-0 start to the year. Veteran wide receiver Davante Adams could not intimate the rookie cornerback who held Adams to no catched on three targets.
Running Back
Alvin Kamara - New Orleans Saints
In typical Kamara fashion, New Orleans’ star running back danced around Las Vegas’ struggling defense, putting up three scores in the Saints shutout win over the Raiders. The Pro-Bowler broke through for a 3-yard rushing touchdown in the first quarter, a 16-yard hand over the goal-line touchdown in the second quarter, and an electric 36-yard breakaway touchdown in the third.
Wide Receiver
Marquez Callaway - New Orleans Saints
Saints’ wide receiver Marquez Callaway had another quiet week, catching a singular pass for 10-yards in New Orleans’ 24-0 blowout win over Las Vegas.
Velus Jones Jr. - Chicago Bears
After a rocky start to his rookie season, Velus Jones Jr. had a small, but impactful game in Dallas on Sunday. Jones Jr. totaled 33 yards on two carries and caught one of three targets for a 5-yard gain, along with a 22-yard kickoff return in the Bears’ 49-29 loss to the Cowboys.
Linemen
Jonathan Kongbo - Denver Broncos
Broncos outside linebacker Jonathan Kongbo was promoted from practice squad to the active roster ahead of Sunday morning’s matchup against the Jaguars in London. Kongbo played 15 snaps on defense and recorded his first NFL tackle in Denver’s 21-17 win over Jacksonville.
Defensive Backs
Justin Coleman - Seattle Seahawks
Seattle’s veteran defensive back Justin Coleman played 13 snaps and had one tackle on special teams in the Seahawks’ 27-13 win over the New York Giants.
Kendal Vickers - Las Vegas Raiders
Third-year defensive back Kendal Vickers was a quiet force on Las Vegas’ defense, finishing with just one tackle in the Raider’s disappointing shutout loss to the Saints.
Cornerbacks
Alontae Taylor - New Orleans Saints
The former Volunteers’ cornerback suffocated Derek Carr and a struggling Raiders offense, allowing just four receptions for 34 yards on 10 targets. Taylor received a 49.6 opponent passer rating and forced three interceptions per Pro Football Focus.
Cameron Sutton - Pittsburgh Steelers
Steelers cornerback Cameron Sutton started and finished in Sunday’s matchup against Jalen Hurts and the Eagles offense. The veteran finished with four tackles and two pass breakups, allowing just one catch on three targets per Pro Football Focus. Sutton’s lockdown coverage was not enough to stop the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles as the Steelers fell 35-13 in their sixth loss of the season.
Safeties
Theo Jackson - Minnesota Vikings
After signing off the Titans’ practice squad a few weeks ago, rookie safety Theo Jackson made his NFL debut for the Vikings in Sunday’s 34-26 win over the Cardinals. Jackson found his role on Minnesota’s special teams, playing 24 snaps and making his first NFL tackle with a stop in punt coverage in the second quarter.
Long Snapper
Morgan Cox - Tennessee Titans
Tennessee’s long snapper Morgan Cox continued his perfect execution streak of the 2022 season, flawlessly completing two field goals, and five punts in the Titan’s 17-10 win over the Texans.
