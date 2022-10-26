Uncertainty has followed Darrell Taylor through the first six weeks of the 2022 season, but the second-year defensive end silenced doubters with an explosive performance against the Chargers. Darrell Taylor dominated Justin Herbert by rushing the edge of Los Angeles’ offensive line and breaking through to secure a strip sack on the Pro Bowl quarterback along with a pivotal return putting Seattle in the red zone.
Running Back
Alvin Kamara - New Orleans Saints
Three seems to be three-time Pro Bowler Alvin Kamara’s lucky number totaling more than 100 scrimmage yards for the third straight game. Kamara was the Saints’ biggest offensive weapon rushing for 49 yards on 17 carries and catching seven of nine targets for 56 yards.
Wide Receivers
Marquez Callaway - New Orleans Saints
With the return of wide receiver Chris Olave to the Saints starting lineup, third-year receiver Marquez Callaway saw a smaller role in this week’s road loss to the Cardinals. Callaway caught two passes on nine targets for 56 yards.
Jauan Jennings- San Francisco 49ers
Second-year wide receiver Jauan Jennings was all over the board for San Francisco in Sunday’s 44-23 loss to Kansas City. Jennings hauled in two passes past the first down markers for 24 yards while also committing two penalties — one for holding and another for unnecessary roughness. Jennings also contributed to the 49ers special teams making one tackle in kickoff coverage.
Linemen
Darrell Taylor- Seattle Seahawks
Darrell Taylor is finally heating up for the Seahawks. The second-year linebacker had a strip-sack for the second week in a row in Sunday’s 37-23 win over the Chargers. With a 14-0 lead late in the first quarter, Darrell Taylor rushed the edge and knocked the football away from quarterback Justin Herbert midthrow securing the fumble, sprinting for a 21-yard return and putting Seattle in the red zone. Darrell Taylor has three sacks on the season, and posted two tackles in Sundays’ win in Los Angeles.
Trey Smith - Kansas City Chiefs
Offensive lineman Trey Smith started for the Chiefs in Sunday’s pivotal victory over the 49ers. Smith was one of the highest graded players on Kansas City’s offense allowing quarterback Patrick Mahomes to throw 423 completion yards and three touchdowns.
Kendal Vickers - Las Vegas Raiders
Defensive tackle Kendal Vickers had a quiet game for Las Vegas on Sunday posting one tackle for the Raiders in their 28-20 victory over the Texans.
Defensive Backs
Shy Tuttle - New Orleans Saints
Fourth-year defensive tackle Shy Tuttle was quiet in New Orleans’ road trip to Arizona for a Thursday Night Football matchup with Kyler Murray and the Cardinals offense. Tuttle had one tackle on the night.
Justin Coleman - Seattle Seahawks
Veteran defensive back Justin Coleman finished with one tackle and 12 special-teams snaps to push the Seattle Seahawks in a road victory over the Los Angeles Chargers.
Cornerbacks
Alontae Taylor - New Orleans Saints
Rookie cornerback Alontae Taylor returned from injury and found himself a spot on New Orleans’ starting lineup for Thursday night’s matchup in Arizona. The second-round pick highlighted the first start of his NFL career playing all 66 defensive snaps and finishing with three tackles in the Saints’ 42-34 loss to the Cardinals. Alontae Taylor locked down Kyler Murray and company allowing just one 17-yard catch on five targets.
Cameron Sutton - Pittsburgh Steelers
Veteran cornerback Cameron Sutton returned for the Steelers in Sunday's matchup against the Dolphins. Bouncing back from a one-game injury, Sutton finished with one tackle and one pass breakup that should have been an interception in a 16-10 loss to Tua Tagovailoa and the Miami offense.
Long Snapper
Morgan Cox - Tennessee Titans
Long snapper Morgan Cox was flawless for Tennessee yet again perfecting four field goals, one extra point and three punts in Sunday’s 19-10 home victory over their division rivals, the Indianapolis Colts.
