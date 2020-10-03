Today, the Tennessee Vols hosted the Missouri Tigers in the second game of the year and the first time they have played in Neyland this season. Tennessee was able to get the victory, finishing over Missouri 35-12.
“I’m really proud of our players and our assistant coaches.” Pruitt said. “Keeping on finding a way, continuing to improve each week. I know we really had a chance to practice with everybody there this week …. All the [mistakes in today’s game] are correctable and we’ll go back and fix this. But I’m really excited about our teams effort …”
The Tigers won the toss and elected to defer to the second half. The Vols started the game with the ball and converted a fourth and a foot twice, on the opening set of downs and within the five-yard line. In-between the two fourth downs, Jarrett Guarantano competed a massive pass to Jalin Hyatt for 36 yards. Shortly after the third down, Ty Chandler broke the deadlock with a rushing touchdown.
The Vols defense was able to hold on their first trip to the field, capped off by a Tackle for loss by Bryce Thompson when Missouri’s Shawn Robinson tried to scramble. Tennessee put together a solid drive after the punt, but it was for naught as Cimaglia’s 32-yard attempt went wide left. However, after the defense got a three-and-out, the Vols drove down the field and seconds into the second quarter, Eric Gray found his way into the endzone as well.
“I thought we took a good step this week,” Guarantano said. “Just being able to have a couple guys deep with that group who can help out …”
Once Connor Bazelak entered the game for the Tigers, they started to find some success. During a three-play span, Larry Rountree III managed a 28-yard rush and Bazelak completed a 21-yard pass to Damon Hazelton. The drive would lead to Missouri getting on the board with a field goal by Harrison Mevis Later, Bazelak fumble the snap and Tennessee secondary broke contain and gave up a 28-yard completion to Keke Chism. Again, the Tigers had to settle for a Mevis field goal.
However, the Vols grabbed the momentum again before the half, marking down the field chewing precious clock and scoring with 44 seconds left in the second quarter with a bubble screen from Guarantano to Gray.
Coming out of half, Bazelak completed a 35-yard pass to Tyler Badie, but Missouri three-and-out on the next set of downs. Tennessee subsequently marched down the field, capped off by a two-yard sneak by Guarantano, his fourth successful sneak and his first time visiting the Checkers this game. The Tigers answered with a drive of their own and even though Henry To’o To’o stopped Rountree on third down, the receiver got in the endzone on fourth down, but the two-point attempt fell short.
The Vols once again took control with roughly ten minutes remaining, following a Theo Jackson interception. The senior safety returned the pick for 36 yards and on the first play of the offensive drive, Velus Jones Jr. was on the receiving end of a 22-yard completion. A few plays later Guarantano scored his second touchdown with yet another quarterback sneak.
“We executed.” To’o To’o said. “We had a lot of mental errors. There’s a lot of places that we can clean up, but I feel like we came out strong psychically. They didn’t out psychical us … We’ve just got clean up the details.”
Missouri showed some life, but they were unable to convert on fourth down with just under three minutes to go and Tennessee was able to kneel out the clock for the win.