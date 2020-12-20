Tennessee’s 2020 regular season came to an end Saturday as the Vols dropped to 3-7 with a loss to Texas A&M. Despite the losing record, Tennessee’s season will end in a bowl game as the Vols will face West Virginia in the AutoZone Liberty Bowl.
Due to COVID-19 the six win requirement to make a bowl game was removed, allowing the three win Vols to face 5-4 West Virginia.
The Mountaineers went 4-4 in Big 12 play in head coach Neal Brown's second season. West Virginia's lone Big 12 game that didn't get played was its matchup with the eventual conference champion Oklahoma.
Year two was an improvement for Brown's program after going just 5-7 in 2019.
The Vols last faced West Virginia in Jeremy Pruitt's debut in 2018 with the 16th ranked Mountaineers easily handling Tennessee, 40-14.
The Liberty Bowl will take place Thursday, Dec. 31 at 4 p.m. ET and will be broadcast on ESPN.