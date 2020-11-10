Jalin Hyatt and Tyler Baron were two of Tennessee’s six highest rated prospects in the 2020 signing class, so the duo’s early playing time hasn’t been overly surprising.
Both of the talented freshmen have been bright spots in an all around disappointing season for Tennessee, and their roles will likely increase in the final stretch of the season.
While it took Hyatt some time to integrate into the offense, Baron hit the ground running from game one, recording two tackles for a loss in the win over South Carolina.
“It was a blessing just being able to go in and help my team and make those two stops,” Baron said. “It’s been a great opportunity for me and I’m just grateful that the coaches trust me enough through my practice habits to put me in the game.”
The outside linebacker has been consistent this season as a back up. The Knoxville native has recorded 14 tackles this season, including two in every game besides Missouri.
While it’s typically harder to factor as a freshman on the line of scrimmage than for a skill player, Baron’s stocky and strong build as well as his work habits developed at Ensworth School and Knoxville Catholic have helped him earn early playing time.
Even with playing in one of Tennessee’s best high school football divisions, the size and strength of all opponents has been the biggest adjustment to college football.
“Really the biggest difference for me is the level of physicality,” Baron said. “In high school I got a lot of times when I was playing a lesser opponent, but up here everybody is good and everyone is here for a reason. It’s just being consistent in all of the technical things.”
It took Hyatt a little bit longer to make an impact, partly due to missed practice time in fall camp, but the Irmo, South Carolina native broke out in the loss to Alabama, catching two passes for 86 yards, including his first career touchdown.
“It definitely boost my confidence,” Hyatt said. “It was like the first game that I was in a lot and it was against a great team. Just to go out there and compete with the guys at Alabama it made me more confident.”
Monday, head coach Jeremy Pruitt talked to the media about how the offense needs to take more shots down the field in attempts to create more chunk plays.
That indicates that Hyatt, Tennessee’s fastest receiver and best deep ball threats, could see a bigger role in the last four games of the season.
“You like to hear that from a receiver standpoint,” Hyatt said of Pruitt’s comments. “You try to do the best for your team and I believe that we could. Whatever he (coach Pruitt) says, I’m going to do.”
Both players' roles should increase moving forward and into next season, so how do they make sure their games grow with it?
For Baron, it’s first figuring out if he’ll stick at outside linebacker or grow into a defensive lineman’s body, where recruiting services projected him to play. After that it’s about continuing to round out his game, specifically as a pass rusher.
“I feel like pass rush has struggled due to small things like opening my hips,” Baron said. “I think I’m a little bit of a big guy so that’s helped me a little bit (against the run). Even in that I have to work on a lot of stuff like hand placement and eye discipline.”
For Hyatt, it’s about becoming a more complete receiver and less of a strictly deep-ball threat. Hyatt has spent his freshman season playing out of the slot, but will likely move around as he develops his game and gets a full offseason to spend learning and working within Tennessee’s offense.
“I love where I’m at, slot,” Hyatt said. “It’s more space you can work with. When it is man you can do more work in the slot. I love the outside. I played outside in high school, but slot is probably my favorite position right now.”
Jeremy Pruitt’s third season has been a disappointing one to date, but the Vols have found some talented freshmen that should be integral parts of Pruitt’s program going forward.