It has been announced that the Tennessee-Vanderbilt matchup set for this coming Saturday has been postponed. This is due to other postponements in the conference and the resulting shuffle that has resulted.
This began with the with the postponement of the Arkansas-Missouri game due to COVID inside the Razorbacks program. As a result, the Commodores will be play the Tigers in an effort keep alive the chance that the all 14 SEC programs complete their full 10 game schedule.
“As we continue to adapt to the current realities, it important to remain flexible as we move forward in the final weeks of the season," said SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey. "Contact tracing continues to be the biggest contributing factor to game interruptions. We will continue to manage the remaining weeks of the football schedule to allow for as many games to be played as possible.”
This gives the Vols their third bye week of the season, but they have not been very successful, loosing both games coming out of a bye. With Florida waiting on the other side of the bye, it’s likely that that trend will continue when the Gators come to Neyland in roughly two weeks.
Both the Arkansas-Missouri and Tennessee-Vanderbilt games are most likely to be rescheduled for December 19. That is the date of the SEC Championship Game, but none of the four team effected by today’s news are going to be in that game.