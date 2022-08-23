Ahead of its season opener against Ball State on Sept. 1, Tennessee’s defensive line is spending its final weeks of practice honing in on its growth and nailing the little details.
“When we look in the mirror, we can see where we want to get better,” defensive line coach Rodney Garner said. “I can look and see where I can coach us better. We all have to be truthful with ourselves and understand that we have to continue to strive everyday to get better. If we want to get great, we have to get comfortable being uncomfortable.”
For the Vols, that starts with getting more aggressive on the snap while also containing composure and executing.
“We need to be disruptive. We want to cause chaos,” Garner said. “When that ball turns over, we want to play two yards on the other side of the ball. That’s number one, being dominant and playing vertical. We need to get better with our inside pass rush. We also need to get better with maintaining our pass rush lanes.”
Tennessee is deep and talented in the defensive line position, but the Vols’ are still looking for someone to fill the shoes of Matthew Butler, who was drafted by the Las Vegas Raiders in the 2022 NFL draft.
Butler was the Vols’ leading man on the defensive line, but he was also the vocal leader that every team needs.
“I don’t know if we’ve filled that role yet,” Garner said. “I think we just have to keep pushing the guys to keep straining and see who’s going to rise to the top.”
Among the top guys to fill Butler’s shoes is Omari Thomas. He was statistically one of the best on the defensive line for Tennessee a season ago, racking up 18 tackles, five tackles for loss and one sack in 12 games.
The junior defensive lineman believes he can be the player to step up as a leader as well this season.
“It’s pretty natural for me,” Thomas said. “I’m just pushing myself to be more of a vocal leader. Right now I need to be able to step up and be more vocal as a leader.”
Thomas has worked throughout the offseason to clean up his game and make sure he first leads by example on the field.
“I’ve been able to lock in on the little things,” Thomas said. “Just always playing vertically while I’m taking my first step, bringing my hands with me, following my feet. It’s been a lot of the small details.”
While Thomas steps up as a leader, expect several other players to make a jump and contribute to the team. Elijah Simmons and Da’Jon Terry are bound to make a junior-year leap. Bryson Eason, a redshirt-sophomore is also expected to turn some heads in his second year.
“Eason has a lot of time. He’s a very gifted guy,” Garner said. “Last year we put him at defensive end and now obviously he’s moved closer to the ball. He’s an athletic big man, but he’s got to embrace that role. The closer you get to the ball, the more physical and demanding it is to play in there. I think he’s adapting to it.”
Byron Young and Tyler Baron round out the defensive line on the edges. Young comes into his senior season having racked up 5.5 sacks last season and will look to increase that number in 2022. Baron picked up four sacks last season and has shown growth over the offseason.
“I do think Tyler (Baron) has gotten better. He’s been really consistent,” Garner said. “Starting this spring, he’s practiced more than he’s ever practiced before. We’ve seen improvement from him. He’s got to continue to improve on the little things.”