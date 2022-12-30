No. 6 Tennessee capped off a historic season with a 31-14 win over No. 7 Clemson in the Orange Bowl, securing the Vols’ first 11-win season since 2001 in just the second year of the Josh Heupel-era.
The win didn’t come behind the Vols’ usual high-powered offense, but rather from four quarters of preventative defense and finding points wherever they could.
Clemson made its way down the field on its first drive of the game and was stopped on third down, but rather than settling for a field goal, the Tigers tried a fake field goal and were unsuccessful.
Tennessee scored on its second drive of the game as Joe Milton led the Vols 75 yards down the field and capped off the drive with a 15-yard pass to Bru McCoy to take an early 7-0 lead.
The Vols made it 14-0 in the second quarter on a 50-yard Milton pass followed by a Jabari Small run up the middle to score.
Following Clemson’s failed fake field goal, kicker B.T. Potter missed three straight field goals from 55, 49 and 42 respectively before finally hitting one in the second quarter. All seven of Clemson’s drives in the first half ended in Tennessee territory, but the Vols didn’t break and gave up just three points in the first half.
After a stagnant start to the third quarter, Tennessee’s offense finally found some life for the first touchdown of the second half. Jaylen Wright broke free for a 50-yard run and Milton found Squirrel White across the middle for a 14-yard touchdown a few plays later.
Clemson quickly answered on the next drive, capping off a 71-yard drive with a quarterback-keeper from Cade Klubnik. After the touchdown, Vols’ defensive back Kamal Hadden picked up an unsportsmanlike conduct call, giving the Tigers a better shot on the two-point conversion, which they converted to make it a 21-14 lead for the Vols.
Tennessee responded just moments later on the next drive after Milton found a wide-open Ramel Keyton on a 46-yard pass to score and give the Vols a comfortable 28-14 lead.
Clemson couldn’t answer on the next drive and Klubnik threw an interception to Tamarion McDonald on a do-or-die fourth down situation, sealing the game for Tennessee.
In his first start of his young career, Klubnik threw for 320 yards but also threw two interceptions. The true freshman also had some questionable decisions when plays broke down that led to many of Clemson's struggles.
Milton, in his second start of the season, finished the game with 251 passing yards and three touchdowns, the most he has had as a Vol. It was also a successful night for White as the freshman receiver recorded 108 yards and a touchdown.
This story will be updated.
