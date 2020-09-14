This past week on Sept. 13, Tennessee Football cracked the top 20 in two national polls.
The Vols rank No. 15 in the Associated Press Top 25 and No. 17 in the Amway Coaches poll. These polls only include teams that are participating in football this fall.
Recently, Tennessee was on the fringes in both polls, placing at just No. 25 in the AP Top 25 and just missing the rankings in the Coaches poll.
Tennessee’s Associated Press ranking is the highest it has been since Oct. 10, 2016, when Tennessee was placed at No. 9. This is also the Vols 584th time appearing in the AP Top 25, which ranks 14th nationally.
The Vols share the rankings with seven other SEC teams, including No. 2 Alabama, No. 4 Georgia, No. 5 Florida, No 6. LSU, No. 8 Auburn, No. 10 Texas A&M and No. 23 Kentucky. Tennessee will play each of these teams this season, except for the reigning National Champion LSU, Tigers.
Tennessee will kick-off their season against South Carolina at 7:30 p.m. on Sept. 26 in Columbia, S.C.