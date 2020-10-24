Alabama’s offense lost its most dynamic player when Jaylen Waddle injured his ankle on the opening kickoff. That didn’t stop the nation’s top offense as Alabama dominated Tennessee for its 14th straight win in the rivalry, 48-17.
“We have to be able to execute at a higher level,” Tennessee head coach Jeremy Pruitt said. “We just made a few mistakes in the game with the over routes and you give up explosive plays like that, we’ve always been pretty good about not doing that, and haven’t given up many this year but today we did and it's tough to stop those guys when they start on the play action passes being able to throw the overs.”
Tennessee would stop Alabama’s offense on its opening drive, but it was a rarity on the afternoon. The Crimson Tide’s offense scored four touchdowns on seven first half drives, including Alabama not scoring after getting the ball back with 13 seconds left in the half.
The four touchdowns came on four consecutive drives, totaling 70, 75, 75 and 76 yards. The Crimson Tide used a balance of run and pass to keep Tennessee’s defense guessing.
Alabama moved the ball passing but failed to hit its usual long passing touchdown. All five of Alabama’s offensive touchdowns came on the ground.
No Jaylen Waddle was no problem for Alabama’s passing attack Saturday. Mac Jones completed 17-of-22 passes in the first half, throwing for 297 yards.
“We didn’t get a lot of pressure on the quarterback,” Pruitt said. “A lot of that goes to play action, trap passes, all these over routes, they’re running seven man protection. We have to win some one-on-ones there and cover them a little better in the back end.”
Tennessee’s offense would put together a pair of strong first half drives, totaling 10 points. The Vols’ biggest play of the half came when freshman receiver Jalin Hyatt got behind the Tennessee secondary and Jarrett Guarantano found him for a 38-yard touchdown. The play capped off a six play, 75-yard touchdown drive.
Besides the two scoring drives, Tennessee’s offense struggled recording three three-and-outs and crossing midfield just twice in the first half.
Tennessee’s offense did avoid the mistakes that had plagued them the previous two weeks, but that changed on the Vols first drive of the second half.
Offensive coordinator Jim Chaney turned to the ground game on third-and-long and it backfired as Eric Gray was stripped and Malachi Moore recovered, returning it 28 yards for an Alabama fumble.
Tennessee’s defense returned the favor on Alabama’s next drive as Trevon Flowers stripped Slade Bolden and UT recovered at Alabama’s 48-yard line. Flowers led the Vols with 10 tackles on the game.
The Vols offense failed to take advantage, running it twice and throwing a pop pass before punting from Alabama’s 45-yard line.
It took Alabama’s offense just two plays to make the field position up and 11 plays to find the end zone as Najee Harris capped off the drive with his third touchdown of the game.
Harris was a bellcow for Alabama’s offense Saturday totaling 157 all purpose yards on 26 touches.
Offensive success remained unusual for Tennessee in the second half. The Vols one scoring drive followed Alabama’s touchdown. Guarantano hit a 48-yard pass to Hyatt and followed it up with a 27-yard touchdown to Josh Palmer.
Hyatt was one of Tennessee's bright spots Saturday, catching two passes for a team high 86 yards.
“I’ve said all along I’m really excited about these young receivers,” Pruitt said. “These guys are fast. They have instincts to play the position. Jalin has gotten to practice more than the other three this fall camp. … It’s good to see him (Hyatt) take that next step. Those guys guarding him out there are pretty good and he obviously had a really nice day.”
Tennessee’s defense would finally get some stops in the second half as Alabama added a pair of field goals in the fourth quarter to stretch its lead.
Tennessee drops to 2-3 on the season as Alabama improves to 5-0. Tennessee has its bye week next Saturday before returning to action on Nov. 7th at Arkansas.