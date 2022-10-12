Vol fans have made their presence known this season.
Early in the second quarter this past Saturday, Hendon Hooker threw a dime to a streaking Jalin Hyatt, putting Tennessee up 20-0 over LSU with the 45-yard touchdown reception.
“Rocky Top” echoed throughout the stadium as Hyatt and the rest of Tennessee’s offense celebrated with students and fans in the southeast corner of the stadium following the touchdown.
But this game wasn’t being played in Neyland Stadium. It was being played in arguably the most hostile environment in all of college football: Death Valley.
“To be honest, it didn’t even feel like we were on the road,” Hyatt said following Tennessee’s dominant win over LSU. “As far as Vol nation coming out, supporting, especially here in Baton Rouge, it’s a blessing to be a part of this group.”
Tennessee fans traveled in droves to the state of Louisiana, witnessing the Volunteers move to 5-0 for the first time since 2016. Videos went viral on social media all week of Vol nation taking over popular destinations in Louisiana, like Bourbon Street.
“Our fan base, can’t say enough about it — phenomenal,” head coach Josh Heupel said in his postgame press conference. “Driving in, seeing all the orange, (fans) banging on the bus. Getting in the stadium, seeing it everywhere inside the stadium.”
As Tennessee took a commanding 37-7 lead in the third quarter, the sellout crowd in Tiger Stadium began flocking for the exits.
However, Vol nation stayed until the final whistle. As they had done two weeks before after the win against Florida, Tennessee’s fanbase stayed in their seats and celebrated with their team. Heupel, among others, were high-fiving the crowd of orange as they headed into the locker room.
“It’s great to be a Tennessee Vol” chants echoed in the visiting team tunnel of Tiger Stadium as Vol nation left. The noise was deafening.
“The energy from the very beginning (of the game), though — you could feel it as soon as we got anywhere near the stadium,” Heupel said. “When our players walked out, man, our fans were in their seats early. You could feel their energy. As the game unfolded, they were a factor and a part of the game for us.”
Heupel was not the only person who felt that Vol nation’s presence made a difference on Saturday. Quarterback Hendon Hooker, who finished with 239 yards and two touchdowns, could feel the love from Tennessee’s traveling fanbase.
“It’s a blessing,” Hooker said. “Shoutout to Vol nation for making the trip down here and showing up in a huge way. I felt like their presence was definitely the difference in the game.”
Last time Tennessee played in Neyland Stadium, the Volunteers got a historic victory in front of a sold-out, checkerboarded crowd. In 2022, Tennessee has sold out four games so far, packing Neyland Stadium with 101,915 rowdy fans. It was announced via social media that only 5,500 tickets remain for the rest of the 2022 campaign.
Tennessee’s matchup with Florida was also the most-watched game of that weekend, averaging 5.57 million viewers on CBS.
Tennessee is set to welcome No. 3 Alabama to Neyland Stadium on Saturday in what will be a hostile environment. College Gameday and SEC Nation will both be in Knoxville.
All eyes will be on Knoxville this weekend, and Josh Heupel expects it to be electric.
“You love the energy from our fan base,” Heupel said. “There's nothing like playing in Neyland. I can’t wait for (this) week’s atmosphere. Expect it to be absolutely electric.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.