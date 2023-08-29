If you want to be a successful country artist, then playing for the Tennessee Vols is a great place to start. The fanbase has always shown incessant, almost fanatic devotion to the team regardless of record or recruit rankings. Former Vol Thomas Edwards recalls an early and personal favorite memory of joining the orange-clad fraternity.
“I was a freshman walk-on, first fall, and there’s three different people yelling my name as I’m walking down the Vol Walk,” Edwards said. “I don’t know how they know who I am, but there’s people that just love all 100 of us. The love I’ve gotten is unconditional regardless of if you make a tackle or not. That’s where I really first got exposed to the ‘power of the T’ or whatever you want to call it.”
A former Tennessee offensive lineman and current country music singer/songwriter, Edwards has now taken a stab at two dreams in his one life. His first — playing college football — is the source of his first single and soon-to-be tailgate classic, “Runnin’ Through That T,” which came out on July 19. The song captures the essence of what it means to be a part of a revered program through visualizing one of the grandest entrances in the sport of college football.
To get a glimpse of Edwards’ second dream, all you need to do is visit Spotify or head over to Nashville’s Broadway this Friday, Sept. 1 where Edwards will be hosting a release party at the Acme Rooftop for “Runnin’ Through That T.”
As much as shoulder pads and Oklahoma drills probably influence Edwards’ artistry, he accredits his “eureka” moment to a path far easier for most Tennessee students to relate to: supply chain management.
After graduation, Edwards spent a few years in Franklin, Kentucky, where he worked in the supply chain division of Tractor Supply Company. Relegated to working nights in the receiving end of the company, Edwards recalls the evening that a truckload of freight may have come with his destiny in one of its packages.
“I opened up a trailer door at 2:00 in the morning. It's cold as hell outside in the middle of the winter, and it's just a trailer full of hay,” Edwards said. “I just sat there and remember thinking, ‘Yeah, this isn’t what I wanna do.’ So from that point, it was just figuring out, ‘Okay, how do I get out of this?’”
The answer, it seems, was right in front of Edwards from his earliest days. His father was a fiddler in a bluegrass band and his mother a minister. Together, the three would go from place to place in rural East Tennessee on Sundays helping spark revival with the power of song. They would then use that same sentiment to foster community on Saturdays.
“I didn’t go into football mode until I was like a sophomore in high school,” Edwards said. “One day, I just suddenly realized I was 6-foot-5 and 300 pounds. As far as what I was exposed to, music was always first. So it's funny that it took an existential crisis for me to realize I could make a living out of it.”
After a year of commuting an hour each way from Nashville to Franklin, Edwards eventually quit his job at Tractor Supply to be in Music City full-time. The past few months, he’s been hard at work on more singles, and an eventual full-length project is soon to come.
As drastic as Edwards’ jumps in career have been, he seems to be handling it better than most. Where collegiate athletics and musicianship can come with some hefty distractions, he’s been able to relate what he learned on the field to the stage with almost startling maturity. He may have seldom seen the field in college, but his work ethic would tell you he was ready to go in at a moment's notice.
“I’ll say this, when you play anything at a high level, especially SEC football, you develop an unrivaled sense of discipline,” Edwards said. “Even for me, I knew that the larger purpose of me being there was more important than my small role. So that sense of being able to hoot with the owls and soar with the eagles was in me after being ingrained for four years. I mean, you gotta learn how to balance a lot. And discipline, work ethic, time management, all that translates so well from football to music. They’re very similar — I mean my body is still my product. Used to be my hands, now it's my voice. It helped me not get distracted by auxiliary stuff and things that don’t have a positive effect.”
Parallels in lifestyle aren’t Edwards’ only takeaways from his college days. He cites a fairly eclectic bunch of influences, including the bluegrass he was introduced to through family as well as artists he was turning his teammates on to in the locker room. If Edwards was on aux, you could expect to hear anything from Frank Sinatra to Future Hendrix, depending on the day.
“In college, we listened to everything. I was always the guy that had a speaker and music going, trying to introduce people to different music,” Edwards said. “I remember we had a Dean Martin kick, everyone just walking around feeling like they were in a noir movie. And then bluegrass, mainly the stuff I grew up on. And then whatever else my parents were listening to. Every person has a parent with a CD in their car, and when you grow up, that’s just the random band you like. For me, that was Prince. Not that he’s an influence, per se, but it's just another person I’d throw on all the time. And, of course, country music. There was always a day where everyone just knew that’s what we’d be playing. You’d see some head shakes, but they just had to deal with it.”
A wide spectrum of musical genres is just the beginning of Edwards’ locker room legacy. Known as a constant booster of morale, his infectious personality was something of a necessity to teammates through wins and losses, according to fellow former offensive lineman Jack Jones.
“He’s the guy you wanna see when it's week three of camp, and you’re like, ‘Dang, we gotta run in this heat today,’ cause he’ll always just brighten up your day,” Jones said. “He’s always been the guy.”
As for his knack for entertainment, it seems to be a facet of this sort of rabid positivity even in his football days.
“From music to honestly whenever they needed someone up front to do something, it was Thomas with the mic in his hand,” Jones said. “And the thing was, whenever he got the mic, everyone got real excited cause we all know he’s a natural entertainer. Music, comedy, whatever he does, people are attracted to it.”
For Edwards, the road ahead seems to be a bright one, hopefully accompanied by some of the Neyland crazies that yelled his name at that first Vol Walk almost 10 years ago. As on-the-nose as his debut single is, there’s more to explore past his glory days, or maybe there’s still more of those days to be had for him.
“We kind of put together a plan for release, and right now it's going better than how we wanted to,” Edwards said. “Now, we’re just trying to drive eyes to the music, going to try and give it a little personality. Just try to keep the snowballing progress, lining up shows for the fall and hopefully be able to give back to some of the places that gave so much to me.”
In a country music landscape that can sometimes feel scared of its roots, a musician as bright and unapologetic as Edwards is a breath of fresh air no matter what color you wear on Saturdays in the fall. Still, Vol fans may be glad to know there’s a cowboy on Broadway who played for the home team — something he’ll wear as a badge of honor no matter where the road takes him. And, of course, a former Vol for Life who takes pride in his alma mater is always considering the future of the team.
“We could be 12-0, easy,” Edwards said. “Call me biased. I am biased. I think we got what it takes.”
