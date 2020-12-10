Ahead of Saturday’s matchup with Vanderbilt, the Daily Beacon talked with Vanderbilt Hustler’s Sports Editor Simon Gibbs who broke down the Commodores and things to keep an eye on Saturday
Question: With all the opt outs and injuries, what do the scholarship numbers look like for Vanderbilt this weekend?
Answer: “Really bad. If this game is played I expect Vanderbilt’s numbers to be significantly below 53 scholarship players. I don’t think there’s any way they can get that 53 scholarship limit given what the depth chart looked like when it was released this week. A few positions of note, it seems like the defense, particularly the defensive line was ravaged by opt outs in the past week. Vanderbilt, as of Dec. 7th, as of the depth chart they released on Dec. 7th, this should give you an idea of the numbers, Vanderbilt has one defensive end, they have one outside linebacker, and the starting and backup outside linebackers on the depth chart are a defensive back and safety. Drew Birchmeier was a three year starter at defensive line and prior to the season the offensive line was so decimated with opt outs they shifted him over to offensive line and this week they released the depth chart because their defensive line is so hurt, he’s moved back to defense.”
Q: After a season where Vanderbilt started four quarterbacks, freshmen Ken Seals has really taken the reins this season. How would you access his play this season?
A: “Last year as you noted, Vanderbilt had a never ending carousel of quarterbacks. It was Riley Neal then it was Deuce Wallace then it was Mo Hason who started for one half then a concussion ended his season. It was even Allen Walters once or twice. There was just no consistency. There was no rhythm and no sign of improvement. What impresses me most about Seals is not just obviously the kid has patience, an accurate arm, I wouldn’t say he throws it too far but that’s maybe more indicative of the play calling than his arm talent. But what impresses me most about Seals is what I just said, that improvement. Earlier in the season he was impressive but making some freshman mistakes. I think of red zone turnovers, not taking the sack when you should and throwing an ill advised interception. Things like this are mistakes you hope are correctable and as times gone on he’s corrected every one of them. … Another thing that I’ll add, and I’ve said this in just about every student newspaper interview I’ve done, Vanderbilt actually has two competent quarterbacks including true freshmen Mike White, and it’s not uncommon for Vanderbilt to get in the red zone and as sort of a change of pace option use Mike White, so don’t be surprised if No. 5 is under the center in the red zone. He has wheels but he’s not likely to throw the ball. He’s more of a wildcat option.”
Q: What is the strength and weakness of Vanderbilt’s defense?
A: “I would’ve told you in any normal week that the strength was the defensive line and the weakness was the secondary. Now the secondary is still very much a weakness and at full strength has like four or five scholarship defensive backs. They’re decimated to begin with, and what these guys who may not necessarily be on the same skill level of some of the guys they’re playing, when those other teams start running no huddle, I think of Ole Miss with Corral and Elijah Moore, they don;t give these guys a breather and they don’t have backups so it gets to the point where they’re just getting gassed for 30-40 yard passing plays, so the secondary in most cases was the weakness because upfront they had Days Odeyingbo who’s a defensive end and a senior and Andre Mintze an outside linebacker. Those two guys set the edge really really well. Dayo particularly is an NFL prospect and will get drafted. So that sort of duo in the games that were close they really established themselves early, but Dayo opted out. … Most weeks I’d say the edge rushers are the strength but looking at how thin they are, and it is rail thin, I don’t know if that’s a strength and I’m not sure Vanderbilt’s offense is going to have much of a strength.”
Q: This is a harder question to answer, but with an 0-8 record and an interim coach, how would you access the buy in level of the team at this point?
A: “So what I’ll say, the guys that are still there are motivated. Look, it sucks to have your head coach get fired. I don’t care what your record is, that's a bad feeling I’m sure. They watched so many guys walk out of the locker room, opt out of the season and basically say ‘there’s nothing to play for anymore,’ and really there isn’t much to play for anymore, there’s nothing to lose. These guys are just hungry to get on the field and play. I think it’s almost a strength to Vanderbilt, the guys that will see the field if this game is played want nothing more to have a final home game against their in-state rival that’s struggling mightily. I think what’s left if the team, which isn’t much, are plenty motivated, especially with the matchup on the radar.”
Q: What’s a matchup you think Vanderbilt can exploit against Tennessee?
A: "Definitely the (Tennessee’s) secondary. It seems like Tennessee’s secondary has struggled at times and Vanderbilt’s best performances have come on games where they’re not just creative with their pass calling but they’re able to find a lot of targets. Vanderbilt has a lot of capable receivers, which is almost hard to believe given the opt outs and what this team has looked like. Between tight end Ben Bresnahan and receivers Chris Pierce, Cam Johnson and Amir Abdur-Rahman they have a lot of guys Seals could factor in in the pass game, and the games that he finds four or five of them for six, at least, catches each are the games when defenses struggle to stop Vanderbilt’s passing attack.”
Q: What’s the biggest key of the game for Vanderbilt to win their fourth game in five years against Tennessee?
A: “Biggest key is going to be not letting the Tennessee offense find my sort of momentum. I know that’s hard to do with what the defense looks like, but Tennessee’s offense has obviously struggled a lot this year, as has Vanderbilt’s defense. Games that get out of hand often start as pretty close games for Vanderbilt, but there comes one possession where the other team runs down the field in one, two or three plays and from there the floodgates open. Vanderbilt can not let Tennessee open the floodgates because it’s going to get really ugly if they do.”