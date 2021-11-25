Ahead of Saturday’s matchup with Vanderbilt, The Daily Beacon talked with Vanderbilt Hustler’s Sports Editor Justin Hershey who broke down the Commodores and things to keep an eye on Saturday.
Question: How would you evaluate Clark Lea’s first season as Vanderbilt’s head coach?
Answer: “It’s a tough question because, obviously, coming into the year, he talked a lot about wins can’t exactly be the barometer for success this season, considering some of the circumstances around this squad. They lost upwards of 15-20 guys to the transfer portal in the offseason and last year. It’s a roster that’s kind of been depleted on talent, and obviously, it’s been well documented that Vanderbilt is behind facility-wise in the SEC. I think the main thing Lea has been looking for is setting a culture for the future, not only for this year, and second is consistent improvement. I think both of those things have come with varying levels of success. You’ve seen this Vanderbilt team become a little bit more competitive the last couple of weeks. I think overall, it’s been about what I expected. I think it’s been about what Clark Lea expected as well, but for that hiccup to begin the year against ETSU, I think the rest has been solid.”
Q: Has there been any drop off in effort level or buy in at the end of another tough season?
A:“I think that’s one of the biggest signs of improvement and buy in here and culture that Clark Lea is creating. I think in years past under Derek Mason, you saw Vanderbilt often times get down the stretch and begin folding games that they shouldn’t have lost by 40. But this year, they lost a few really big blowouts early to Florida and Georgia, and slowly have started winning halves, slowly started competing against some of the bottom level teams in the SEC like South Carolina or Missouri. I think that at this point in the season, that demonstrates that these guys aren’t checked out. They’re still really hungry for a win, and hungry to continue to get better.”
Q: Lea said Tuesday that he plans to start Mike Wright. How would you assess his season up to this point? Does he give the Commodores the best chance to win?
A:“I think this is the right call. And as Clark Lea said Tuesday, it’s just the right thing to do for Mike. Ken Seals is certainly banged up. I think he’s probably healthy enough to go this week, but considering how Mike Wright has played the last couple of weeks, it makes sense to go with Wright. Vanderbilt’s biggest weakness as a squad is offensive line, and when you have a guy that can run and is mobile like Mike Wright is, that alleviates a lot of those concerns, whereas Seals is more of a traditional pocket passer who needs four or five seconds to find his guys downfield. It does give Vanderbilt the best chance to compete, if you look at the numbers, Wright’s been more explosive and helps the offense a lot more than Seals has. Wright’s been less prone to turnovers. It would be difficult to rationalize starting Ken Seals just considering how Wright has played the last couple of weeks against some quality opponents.”
Q: What are the strengths and weaknesses of Vanderbilt’s defense?
A:“I think the defense this season has been really opportunistic in the turnover game for sure. They’re second in the SEC, I believe, in interceptions, which is not something that Vanderbilt can say the last couple of years. It’s really quite a shock. I think it speaks to some improved technique for sure in the secondary. In general, it’s a Vanderbilt defense that can’t really compete with some of the athleticism and speed that other SEC squads boast, but it’s definitely been a group that has been opportunistic and has come up with some big plays. Strength-wise, the linebackers have been really good. The tackling has been really good this year, which I couldn’t say in years past. They’re down their best interior defensive lineman in Daevion Davis, who went down a couple of weeks ago for the season, which was a huge blow. But they shuffle a ton of guys in and out, a lot of fresh legs in there, which is another bonus for them. I’d say the weaknesses would certainly be the size and speed in the secondary, although it hasn’t exactly stopped them from making some big plays.”
Q: What’s a matchup Vanderbilt can exploit against Tennessee?
A:“I think Vanderbilt has done a really good job since Mike Wright has come in on the ground. I think the read option and a lot of the different options schemes have really been working, and they work because Wright is such a threat and defenses have to respect him so much. I think Tennessee’s run defense is mediocre, and so I think that’s probably a spot where Mike Wright, Vanderbilt’s backfield, I think those guys could have some success on the ground. Wright has been excellent on those third and 9 broken plays, get a first down. I think there’s quite a few of those scenarios probably coming up this week.”
Q: What’s the biggest key for Vanderbilt to break its six-game losing streak and end its season with a win?
A:“That would be get out to a lead. Vanderbilt has gotten out to a lead I think once all year in their games. It’s just such a hole. They outscored Kentucky in the second half, they outscored Ole Miss in the second half. But when you’re digging yourself a 14-0, 17-0, 21-0 hole, it’s just too hard for Vanderbilt to recoup from that. I’m looking for if Vanderbilt to score first, that would be huge. And if I could throw one other key in there, it would be discipline. I’d say being disciplined, especially in the penalties, and getting out to a lead, scoring first is going to be really crucial for Vanderbilt.”