As Nico Iamaleava went through spring practice drills in the 20 minutes that were made available to watch, he didn’t look like the five-star talent that had many awaiting his arrival to Knoxville.
While spring practice is a bad indicator of future success, it was hard to look at Iamaleava’s under throws and overthrows and take nothing away from them. The thing about spring is that the bad is usually highlighted while the good is pushed into the shadows.
However, what we didn’t see in those drills was the pure instincts, pocket awareness and natural ability to make difficult throws.
"His ability to do those things is certainly a skill set that was important to us in the recruiting process," Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel said. "He does have a really good feel for a young guy inside of the pocket ... He's dynamic and explosive as just an athlete, so he's got the ability to get away from defenders.”
No play reinforced this notion more than when Iamaleava dropped back, saw the pressure coming and immediately rolled out to the right. He pointed to fellow freshman tight end Ethan Davis with a step in front of a trailing Will Brooks. Still on the run, Iamaleava flicked it over Davis’ shoulder and right into his hands for a 30-yard gain.
Iamaleava wasn’t all perfect and has a lot of work to do, which was expected, but he needed to showcase his ability to make “five-star throws” — which he did.
“I thought I did ok,” Iamaleava said. “I thought we could’ve scored more when we got down to the red zone. Finish drives off more. But we’re working.”
What Iamaleava has going for him is that he will be able to take the year to absorb all of the knowledge he can from redshirt senior Joe Milton.
“I’ve always looked up to Joe,” Iamaleava said. “So it’s been tremendous, man. He’s been real big helping me out with the offense and everything, the playbook. Off the field, too. We’re like brothers. It’s been a cool ride with us.”
Milton didn’t have a lot riding on the spring game, but what he did show is something we’ve always known: he is the unquestioned starter. It’s his job to lose and not Iamaleava’s to gain.
After showing some struggles early, Milton settled in and showed the ability to sustain drives and make the right throws, even throwing a nice throw on the run to freshman Kaleb Webb on the run for a score.
There is a lot of pressure on Milton to continue the success that Hendon Hooker found last season. Milton showed that he is capable of being that guy after Hooker went down last season, and this year he has progressed as a leader by keeping his team in the present and not the past.
“I trust everybody on the team. I trust every coach in the building,” Milton said. “It doesn’t matter who it is, everybody is important in the building. The most important thing is having that bond, communication, everybody trusting everybody. Everybody has to buy into Tennessee. Last year is last year. We can’t go back and change it, can’t go back and help it. The only thing, what’s most important now, is this year.”
One of the pleasant surprises in the quarterback room in the Orange and White game was projected third string Gaston Moore. Before Iamaleava and Milton had even put a solid drive together, Moore had already thrown for a touchdown on both the Orange and White side.
Granted it should be taken with a grain of salt due to the nature of the spring game, Moore showed that he understands the offense having been in Heupel’s system dating back to his final year at UCF.
Moore’s knowledge should prove invaluable to Milton as well as Iamaleava as he settles into the offense.
“We saw him grow during the course of spring ball,” Heupel said. “There are some things that I really like that he did today. There were a couple things that I want to make sure I see on tape. I trust explicitly what he told me on the sidelines, but I love and appreciate what he brings every single day to this program.”
With Milton at the helm this year, and Iamaleava as the future Moore’s presence will be felt even if he doesn’t see the field at a consistent rate. No matter what, the Vols’ quarterback room is in good hands.
