The University of Tennessee announced plans to change the scenery around Neyland Stadium and Thompson-Boling Arena on Wednesday.
Athletic Director Danny White initiated the exploration of a public-private partnership for the creation of an entertainment district spanning the Tennessee River.
The development would feature a boutique, hotel, condominiums and a conference space that will tie together Neyland Stadium and Thompson-Boling Arena. The area is expected to be similar to The Battery, which houses entertainment options around Truist Park.
The centerpiece of the plan revolves around Neyland Stadium, which can hold over 101,000 people on Saturdays.
The partnership also plans to include a tabletop retail and entertainment district, which will sit atop G10 parking garage. The area can be used for tailgating, retail, restaurants and other entertainment, enhancing Vol fans' experiences.
"Innovation is at the forefront of everything we do," White said in a Tennessee Athletic's press release. "The ideation of this new Neyland Entertainment District exemplifies that mindset. This is a massive project that has the potential to positively impact our entire city. We're eager to see what world-class developers dream up to creatively maximize this extraordinary market opportunity. We have the capacity for constructing an entertainment ecosystem that doesn't presently exist anywhere across the collegiate landscape.
"This is far greater than an activation on seven or eight days a year. This is a year-round destination that not only enhances our gamedays but also elevates the everyday academic experience of our entire student body and campus community year-round."
Tennessee has made a formal "Request for Information" to gauge interest from developers. A RFI is the formal process to determine the feasibility of the project. The university has also partnered with D.C. based firm Brailsford & Dunlavey.
"This public-private partnership opportunity will enhance the look and atmosphere of Neyland Stadium and the Knoxville campus while creating an additional destination for the city of Knoxville, all without state funding," University of Tennessee President Randy Boyd said in the university's release.
