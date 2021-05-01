Tennessee offensive guard Trey Smith was drafted by the Kansas City Chiefs No. 226 overall in the sixth round of 2021 NFL Draft.
Smith was a five-star recruit and ESPN’s No. 1 high school player in the country when he came to Tennessee in 2017. He was a three-time All-SEC Player, and most recently he was the Recipient of the first ever Jason Witten Award, recognizing his work in the community and leadership on the Vols.
Smith started the first 19 games of his UT career at tackle, before he was shutdown in the middle of his sophomore year with blood clots in his lungs. The lineman returned from the career-threating injury to an All-SEC First Team junior campaign.
After a brilliant 2019, Smith’s draft stock was high, but in Jan. 9 press conference, he announced he would be returning for his senior season, not only to boost his draft potential, but to complete his degree, fulfilling a promise he made to his late mother.
The Jackson, Tennessee native started all 10 games of the 2020 season and was just as good, earning first-team All-SEC honors for the second straight year as well as second-team All-America status.
The 6-foot-6, 330 pound Smith was just as important to Knoxville off the field, where he was an active member of the community. Last August, he helped organize Tennessee Athletics’ march to protest against systemic racism.
Smith brings some versatility to the Chiefs’ offense with his background at both the tackle and guard positions. He joins the dynamic offense of Patrick Mahomes and Tyreek Hill that made the Super Bowl in 2021 for the second consecutive season.
Smith is the second Vol to be taken in this year’s draft, as former teammate Josh Palmer was selected by the Chargers in the third round yesterday.