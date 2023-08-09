In sports, size can’t be taught. Speed can’t be taught. Generally, at least one of those is needed to succeed, but Tennessee wide receiver Dont’e Thornton Jr. has both.
As a sophomore at Oregon, Thornton tallied 17 catches for 366 yards and a touchdown, flashing his ability as a lethal deep threat. In his final home game, he racked up 151 yards, including two catches of 50-plus yards.
But following the season, Thornton decided it was time for a change in scenery. The 6-foot-5, 215-pound receiver transferred across the country to Knoxville to a program that in two seasons under Josh Heupel, has produced 1,000-yard receivers in Cedric Tillman and Biletnikoff Award winner Jalin Hyatt.
Thornton said in Wednesday’s media availability that the offensive production at Tennessee was the selling point for him at Tennessee.
"The biggest part about this offense is that coach Heupel wants to throw the ball,” Thornton said. “If you look back and see it, he threw the ball a lot of the time throughout his first two years. It was the most any head coach or offensive minded coach, threw the ball with success in their first two seasons. If you're a receiver, this will be the best place for you to be."
Thornton heard all of the noise during his recruitment about how the Vols’ offense couldn’t develop receivers and wouldn’t work in the NFL, but he chose Tennessee anyways. His philosophy was that if you can get open at the college level, then you can at the NFL. And if opposing teams can’t contain the offense, then why ignore the results?
Now, Thornton joins a potentially lethal receiver room with guys like Bru McCoy, Ramel Keyton and Squirrel White that looks to be the next group of dominant wideouts for the Vols.
The group is building what wide receiver coach Kelsey Pope called a family, which was another point that sold Thornton on Tennessee.
“He came here and he fit right in with the players,” Pope said. "To me, that's a seamless transition because when you're working hard at a common goal, when that environment is comfortable for you to work hard in, it's easier for me to give it everything I've got.
“Dont'e (Thornton) has come in, and he's like gel, he's been a glue guy for our group.”
Now, as he is settling in as a Vol off the field and with the family that the team is becoming to him, Thornton is growing more comfortable with the offense.
He caught a deep ball in practice that impressed senior wide receiver Keyton, which is one of many that he will catch should he continue to progress within the offense.
“Just the other day he just caught what was like a 60-yard bomb,” Keyton said. “It was actually good for him because he was working on it. He couldn't get it right. And then all of a sudden in the team segment he got it right. And that's just how it worked, just keep going.”
Thornton has received rave reviews all offseason from players, coaches and media. At SEC media days, Heupel referred to him as “electric.” With just 24 days till opening weekend, he will get a chance to showcase his talents very soon.
“I've loved how he's approached coming into our program by wanting to earn it,” Heupel said in Tennessee’s media days to open fall camp. “He's become a relentless worker. He cares about his performance and how he prepares in a really good way. He's spent a lot of time understanding and trying to grow inside of our offense really quickly. I'm looking forward to seeing him this fall.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.