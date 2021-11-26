Tennessee’s top running back Tiyon Evans has entered the transfer portal, he announced Friday.
“First of all I wanna thank the Lord above for blessing me with the ability to do what I love to do,” Evans said in a tweet. “Secondly, to the vol nation I thank each and every one of you for the undying support that you give, that itself will last with me forever.”
“I wanna thank coach (Heupel) and his staff for giving me a chance here at UT to be a vol when he got the position and throughout this journey I have made some friendships that will last a lifetime. To all my Brothers Love. After praying to god and giving myself time to think on what’s best for me and my family, I’ve decided to enter the transfer portal and weigh my options.”
Evans transferred to Tennessee this season as the No. 1 rated junior college transfer running back in the 2021 class, according to 247sports.com. Injuries limited Evans to just 7 games and 2 starts as a Vol, but he made his impact felt in that short span. He was the Vols’ leading rusher with 532 yards and 6 rushing touchdowns on 81 carries.
Evans’ most notable performance of the season was on Oct. 2 at Missouri, where he rushed 15 times for 156 yards and 3 touchdowns, including a 92-yard touchdown run. The 5-foot-11, 220-pound running back also has 4 catches for 71 yards and a score this season.
Evans, a native of Hartsville, South Carolina, first injured his ankle in early October against South Carolina. He played just one snap against Kentucky, reaggravated his ankle and hasn’t played since. Heupel said on Wednesday night’s Vol Calls that Evans wasn’t expected to play Saturday against Vanderbilt. Now he has left the program.
Jabari Small should get the majority of the carries in the Vols’ regular season final against Vanderbilt and on into bowl season.