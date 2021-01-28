When Tennessee fired its head football coach Jeremy Pruitt and nine other assistant coaches on Jan. 18, the situation unearthed several questions about the timeline of his firing. How was the letter of termination prepared so fast? When was the first violation reported? Who was the first source?
Let’s look at the timeline of events to see what exactly happened.
This whole series starts, at least as far as we know right now, on Nov. 13, when according to Tennessee Chancellor Donde Plowman, a “credible source” first reported potential NCAA violations to Plowman’s office. More details about the source were not given by Plowman; she only repeated that it was “credible.”
Plowman met with the University’s General Counsel, the office that provides legal advice and representation to the UT Board of Trustees and the university administration, and on Nov. 19 retained Bond, Schoeneck & King PLLC, an independent law firm from Kansas to aid in the internal investigation.
Michael Glazier and Kyle Skillman were the two attorneys that were retained to assist in what a university statement called “regulatory issues that have been brought to our attention.”
Glazier is a former NCAA investigator who now serves as a consultant for schools facing NCAA violations. Skillman also advised schools during NCAA investigations.
In December, the NCAA began an official investigation into the allegations after UT informed both it and the Southeastern Conference about the findings. Plowman did not give a specific date as to when the investigation officially began.
When asked about the NCAA’s investigation on Dec. 19, after the loss to No. 5 Texas A&M, Pruitt said. “Anytime in college football or college athletics, you have typical compliance stuff. That is all I know.”
He either did not know the full extent of the violation other than an investigation was taking place or did not admit to knowing more about the situation.
On Jan. 14, Pruitt was interviewed by NCAA staff and the attorneys retained by UT. The exact details of the interview have not been made public, but a transcript was available to Plowman, who had not read it four days later.
One day later, Jan. 15, Plowman and Tennessee’s athletic director Phillip Fulmer received an update from Bond, Schoeneck & King regarding the investigation. Again, little details of the meeting have been made public, but given the timing of later events that will be discussed later, it’s certainly possible that the university made the decision to terminate Pruitt and the other assistants at that time.
Saturday, Jan. 16, the university hired a search firm to assist with the hiring of a new athletic director. Plowman said that she and Fulmer made the decision after the update on Friday and insisted that the firm was not hired before a decision was made.
“It gives us the opportunity to have them available when we need them for either of these two searches,” Plowman said.
Plowman then said that both she and Fulmer met with the NCAA compliance staff the morning of Jan. 18 to “clarify things we heard.” As the day unfolded, several important events took place, culminating in a press conference that evening.
A termination letter was sent on the same day to Pruitt by UT officials, citing “serious violations of NCAA rules.” Plowman did not confirm any specific violations, as it would potentially interfere with the investigation.
In Pruitt’s letter, the university concluded “that these likely findings were the result of either your material neglect or lack of reasonable preventive compliance measures.”
Tennessee would suspend Pruitt without pay until his contract was officially terminated, which took place Tuesday, Jan. 19 at 5 p.m. ET.
Once Pruitt was fired, he retained an attorney, Michael Lyons, to defend against the allegations. Lyons released a statement on behalf of Pruitt and the defense Monday night, in which several important details were made public.
First, Pruitt and Plowman had an in-person meeting Monday before the letter of termination was given out. According to Lyons, Plowman confirmed to Pruitt that “(1) the University's investigation had yet to have been completed; (2) the Chancellor had not yet read Coach Pruitt's NCAA interview transcript; and (3) there was no evidence that Coach Pruitt was either actively involved in any alleged violations or knew they were occurring.”
Less than three hours later, Pruitt was emailed his five-page, single-spaced letter of termination. The letter detailed that the investigation showed evidence of multiple Level I and Level II NCAA recruiting violations, and gave six fire-for-cause provisions that Pruitt violated. The contents of the termination letter were “immediately leaked to the public.”
This is where the exact timeline gets dicey. If, as Plowman told Pruitt, the university had not reached a final decision on his coaching status in their meeting, then it is very suspicious that a long, detailed letter of termination was sent out just hours later. And since it was immediately leaked to the public, it seems as if the letter had been drafted well before the meeting.
It is possible, though not confirmed, that when Plowman, Fulmer and the firm met on Jan. 15, they reached the decision to terminate Pruitt. This would explain why the termination letter was available so quickly and how it was leaked that fast.
Lyons additionally stated that they plan to defend the allegations that Pruitt violated any NCAA rules. He believes that the firing was based off other reasons and planned before Monday.
“The timing of the university’s actions and decision appear to be preordained and more about financial convenience and expediency than a fair and complete factual determination by the University,” Lyons said in the statement.
If Pruitt were fired without cause, Tennessee would owe the former head coach a sum of $12.6 million as a buyout of his contract.
In the presser Monday evening, the chancellor indicated that Tennessee’s part of the investigation is winding down but that the NCAA will continue with its course for some time. No time frame was given on how long that might take.
Plowman also announced that Kevin Steele, a defensive assistant coach who was hired on Jan. 12, will serve as the interim head coach while the investigation continues. Fulmer confirmed that Steele had no prior knowledge that he might serve as head coach in the interim.
“He did not know that he may be serving as acting head coach,” Fulmer said. “He did know that there was an investigation going on.”
Fulmer additionally announced his retirement that same night, though it is not in connection with the recruiting scandal. He cited his desire for the next athletic director to choose the next head coach.
On Wednesday, Jan. 20, the first day of UT’s spring semester and two days after Pruitt’s firing, four starters from the football team entered the transfer portal. The group included linebackers Henry To'o To'o and Quavaris Crouch, running back Eric Gray and offensive lineman Jahmir Johnson.
And most recently, Tennessee announced the hiring of former University of Central Florida athletic director Danny White, as Fulmer’s successor, on Jan. 21. As the investigation continues, the next step for White and Tennessee is to hire a new football coach, which could happen as soon as this week.