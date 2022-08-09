In his first season as head coach at Tennessee, Josh Heupel exceeded expectations with a 7-6 record and a handful of impressive wins. He did this by relying heavily on the passing game, and the 2022 season won’t be much different.
Quarterback Hendon Hooker returns to Tennessee for his second season and he has his choice of targets in the wideout position.
The obvious key receiver in Tennessee’s offense is Cedric Tillman.
Coming off a junior season where he amassed over 1,000 yards and had 12 touchdowns, Tillman has landed his name on countless award watch lists and will likely follow up his big season with an even bigger one.
Tillman also has a new role on the team. Last season, he was able to sit back as fellow receiver Velus Jones Jr. took on a leadership role. Now, that responsibility is being put on him.
“Cedric’s stepping up into a leadership role which is way outside of his comfort zone,” offensive coordinator Alex Golesh said. “That’s not who he is. Us putting pressure on him to do so has been monumental there.”
While Tillman will be a favorite target for Hooker, Tennessee has plenty of other strong receivers to go to.
One of the Vols’ biggest offseason additions, former five-star prospect Bru McCoy, is going to be a centerpiece in Tennessee’s offense – if he is eligible to play. McCoy transferred to Tennessee from USC over the summer and whether or not he will be eligible for the 2022 season is still up in the air.
Heupel provided an update on McCoy’s status at the end of July.
“I've been in dialogue with the people that we need to,” Heupel said. “Our administration has been, on the other side of the coin, and we feel good about where that's going. Bru is healthy and ready to compete this training camp, so he'll be involved in everything that we're doing.”
In the Vols’ preseason practices, McCoy has been practicing as if he will be playing. Heupel said on August 9 that McCoy is in competition for the outside receiver spot, opposite of Tillman, with Ramel Keyton and Walker Merrill.
While the Vols’ transfer receiver’s status remains unknown, some incoming freshmen are ready to make an impact from the start.
Squirrel White’s name is fitting. With a 5-foot-10, 160-pound frame, White possesses the scrappiness and speed of a squirrel. The true freshman from Birmingham, Alabama, was a three-star prospect and the No. 7 overall player in Alabama. White has grit and an edge to him, and it is exactly what Tennessee’s offense needs.
“He’s truly fearless,” Heupel said. “He’s not the biggest guy, but he’s fearless. He’s going to stick his face in any physical situation that he needs to.”
Along with White, freshmen receivers Chas Nimrod, a three-star prospect and the No. 5 player from Arkansas, and Kaleb Webb, a four-star prospect and the No. 22 wide receiver prospect, complete the trio of freshmen to look out for.
All three enrolled in the spring and spent time getting to know – and impressing – their teammates.
“Those young guys are coming in and really getting into the offense early,” Hooker said at SEC Media Days. “Really being able to see those guys out there in full action against college competition, it was cool to see them come in as high schoolers and do that.”
Like any other season, there is room for a receiver to step up and turn some heads. It happened last season with Tillman and it’s likely to happen again this year.
“A year ago we were walking into the same situation with (Tillman) being a guy that nobody knew about,” Golesh said. “Velus (Jones Jr.) was a guy nobody knew about. I think it’ll kind of play itself out.”