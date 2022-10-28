Tennessee wide receiver announced Friday that he will return to action on Saturday as the No. 3 Vols (7-0, 3-0 SEC) take on No. 19 Kentucky (5-2, 2-2) at Neyland Stadium at 7 p.m. ET Saturday. Tillman has been out since Sept. 17, when he went down with an ankle injury against Akron that required surgery.
Tillman announced his return in an Instagram post that doubled as an NIL promotional video, only fitting for the current college football landscape.
“Great to be back!” Tillman said in the post. “If I catch 2 touchdowns against Kentucky, everyone gets 2 free cookies after the game on MONDAY at both Moonshine Mountain Cookies stores in Knoxville!”
Tillman came into the season with the expectation that he would be the Vols No. 1 option. Before the injury, Tillman picked up 17 receptions for 246 yards and a touchdown.
In his absence, junior receiver Jalin Hyatt has emerged as one of the best receivers in the SEC, even garnishing some Heisman-hype. With Tillman’s return, the Vols now boast one of the top receiver duos in the country.
The announcement of Tillman’s return comes as the Vols look to keep their hot season going as they take on border rival Kentucky. The Wildcats, who are coming off a bye week, come into the game looking to reroute their season after picking up a pair of losses to cool their hot start.
