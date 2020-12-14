Tennessee cornerback Bryce Thompson earned SEC Co-Defensive Player of the Week honors after his one-handed 18-yard pick-six on Saturday in the Vols 42-17 win over Vanderbilt.
The interception helped swing the momentum of the game back in the Vols’ favor as they were trailing the Commodores 10-7 in the second quarter and the play would lead to the Vols scoring 28 unanswered points. This is Thompson’s first career pick-six and his 10th forced turnover.
“Bryce Thompson only played on third down but he made a big play to jump-start us.” Tennessee head coach Jeremy Pruitt said.
Thompson shares this week's honor with Georgia defensive back Eric Stokes.
Thompson was also able to chip in with two tackles on Saturday and was the highest-graded defensive player of the game with a 91.2 coverage game according to Pro Football Focus.
Thompson and the Vols will look to stay on the winning path when No. 5 Texas A&M visits Neyland Stadium on Saturday for a noon ET kick-off on ESPN.