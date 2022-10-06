Ahead of No. 8 Tennessee’s first SEC road contest with No. 25 LSU, The Daily Beacon talked with The LSU Reveille’s Sports Editor Peter Rauterkus who previewed the Tigers heading into Saturday’s matchup.
This LSU team got off to a bad start but has won four straight now. There has been a lot of criticism surrounding the team. Do you think LSU is slept on in a sense?
Answer: “I don’t think they’re a bad team. I think this is a team that, on the right day, can give anyone in the SEC a lot of trouble. They are still talented, and they are still a good team. I think right now, in year one of the Brian Kelly era, they’re not going to get back to 2019 LSU overnight, obviously. I think with the stability they have right now with Brian Kelly and a lot of the new pieces, you’re not going to have the craziness that creates disastrous seasons like we saw the last couple years. While I don’t think this team is quite at the level of contending for the SEC West yet, I think they’re still a really tough team and I think they are a team that can beat some decent teams. I think they can compete with just about anyone.”
Q: How do you evaluate the Brian Kelly era so far?
A: “There’s only been so much he can do overnight in year one, but he talked about after the Auburn game how that was a culture win. That was kind of what I got too in the sense that, they went down 17-0 in the first half of that game. This isn’t the first time this has happened to this team. This is the team that has the fight it didn’t necessarily have last year. The buy-in is there from what it was under Coach O. I think that’s the biggest difference here so far. They’re not going to win a championship, but he’s got everybody bought in and he’s really starting to implement his system and his culture.”
Q: Jayden Daniels has proven that he is a mobile quarterback, but do you think he has the passing ability to take advantage of Tennessee’s weak secondary?
A: “The pass defense has been probably the biggest talking point this week, because LSU was abysmal against Auburn last week. They only threw for 85 passing yards on the game, only had 5 yards in the second half. He’s been up and down. I think he’s a good quarterback. I think his best characteristic is that he’s very safe with the ball. He’s a guy who you can kind of rely on to not lose you the game. He hasn’t thrown an interception this year, he makes good decisions, up until the Auburn game his completion percentage had been pretty good. It’s just going to be about letting it rip a little more. We haven’t really seen LSU have much of a downfield passing attack so far this season, he hasn’t been taking shots, he hasn’t tried to put the ball in tight windows. In a game like this he’s going to need to.”
Q: Tennessee’s offense has been outstanding this season. What do you think the key to stopping it is for LSU?
“If there even is a way to stop it. Obviously, Tennessee on paper has the best offense in the country on paper right now. LSU’s defense has been playing well, but they haven’t played an offense at the level of Tennessee. Brian Kelly was talking about yesterday, the thing with Tennessee is they play faster than just about anyone in college football. They snap the ball on average with 20 seconds left on the play clock. Which means two things: A. You’re moving fast. The defense isn’t going to have a lot of time to catch its breath, but at the same time, when you’re snapping the ball that quickly, there’s not going to be a lot of pre-snap motion and adjustment. What you see is what you get a lot of the time, so you get the chance to get your feet in the ground and play defense as long as you can keep up with the pace. The biggest key is going to be stopping Tennessee early. They’re going to have to get stops on first and second down and make them convert third and longs. It’s going to be a tough task, but I think it’s one that I’m interested to see LSU face, because I do think this LSU defense might be the toughest defense that Tennessee has faced so far.”
Q: The 11 a.m. kickoff is early. How much of a factor do you think that plays in terms of the atmosphere in Death Valley?
“Everyone always talks about Saturday night in Death Valley, and I think anywhere you go a night atmosphere is always going to be a little bit different than a morning or afternoon atmosphere. This is the first ranked on ranked matchup LSU has played in since the 2019 National Championship game, so this is the biggest game Tiger Stadium has seen since 2019. They already announced it’s going to be sold out. So, even though it’s at 11 a.m. I think we’re going to see a pretty insane atmosphere.”
