Ahead of Tennessee’s matchup against No. 1 Georgia, The Daily Beacon talked with The Red & Black’s Assistant Sports Editor Katherine Lewis, who broke down the Bulldogs and things to watch for in Tennessee’s homecoming matchup against one of the best defenses in the country.
Question: In terms of Georgia’s defense, do you think playing an up-tempo offense like Tennessee will hold up as it has against other teams the Bulldogs have face?
Answer: “I think Tennessee’s offense will definitely pose a threat to Georgia’s defense. Kirby Smart said yesterday that in terms of preparing for Tennessee it’s hard to prepare for an offense that is so fast-paced.
There’s no doubt Tennessee puts up points and does it quickly … for this Saturday I think Georgia’s defense will have to adapt to playing something a little different to what they’ve seen recently.
I don’t think it will struggle with that, Georgia’s defense has held opponents to less than a touchdown per game. This defense has proven to be one of the best in the nation and I don’t see that stopping this weekend.”
Q: Are injuries to Tate Rutledge and Jamaree Sayler a major cause of concern for Georgia’s offensive line moving forward?
A: “This season, Georgia has had to be one with injuries. It started last march when George Pickens tore his ACL, then throughout the season it just seemed men were going down left and right on the field and in practice.
I think Georgia’s team is so deep this year and they have a next man up to step in at all time – obviously the absence of Rutledge and Sayler is unfortunate to the team, but Erickson has stepped in, Broderick Jones has stepped in to those missing positions and they’ve gotten the job done.”
Q: Do you believe Georgia’s defense can carry them to a national championship with their offensive “concerns?"
A: "Georgia’s offense hasn’t proven itself to be a number one offense yet. With the questions at quarterback beginning to rise again, with JT Daniels getting healthy, there are even more changes going down. Georgia’s offensive players have said they both trust Stetson (Bennett) and JT (Daniels).
With some other receivers beginning to return I can only see Georgia’s offense going up from here. If Georgia were to win out this regular season, then December and January are going to be a long stretch of football, at this point in the season it’s Georgia then everyone else in the nation. If things continue the way they have this regular season I see potential for a run in the playoffs.”
Q: Is there an area you think Tennessee can exploit Saturday? If so, why?
A: “I think the biggest thing in this game is for Tennessee to catch whoever starts at quarterback off-guard. Stetson is probably going to end up being the starter against Tennessee again, and while Stetson has gotten the job done in this position so far I don’t think he is a Heisman contender necessarily.
So I think keeping him from throwing that deep ball, stopping Georgia’s run game are two important parts for Tennessee that it has the potential to do if it’s on its A-game. On that note, Georgia is really good at protecting its quarterback so I don’t think this is something that will come easy for Tennessee.”
Q: What is key for Georgia to avoid the upset this Saturday?
A: “I think this is going to be a really interesting matchup – a top defense in Georgia against a solid offense in Tennessee always makes for a good matchup. I think stopping (Tennessee quarterback Hendon) Hooker and Tennessee’s offense is going to be so important for Georgia, coming off a game throwing for 300 yards and scoring 45 points.
It’s important to note that Georgia has the second best passing defense in the nation. Tennessee is averaging a lot of points per game, I don’t think this is a game that Georgia can just float by, by any means.
I also think Georgia hasn’t faced a true road test outside of Auburn this season, so I think Neyland will be an added aspect – it’s big, loud and will make for a really exciting SEC matchup.”