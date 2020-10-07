Ahead of Saturday’s matchup with Georgia, the Daily Beacon talked with The Red and Black’s football beat writer William Newlin. Newlin broke down the Bulldogs and things to keep an eye on Saturday.
Question: What have things been like revolving COVID-19 and contact tracing for Georgia heading into Saturday’s matchup?
Answer: “Every week that question pops up, and they (Georgia) have just taken this policy where they aren’t releasing that information. They won’t tell us if anyone is inactive due to COVID-19, and we don’t know total case numbers, who’s in quarantine, who’s in isolation, etc. They’ve been pretty silent on that through the summer and fall too.”
Q: What have your takeaways been from Stetson Bennett through two games?
A: “I don’t think anyone processed it after the first game. He kind of came in as a band aid, Georgia was slumping in that first half. He had a good game, but I don’t think anyone was thinking this is the guy or firm starter. I think he really proved himself vs. Auburn. He looked sharp, maybe less so on first and second down, but his third downplay was pretty remarkable. Kirby (Smart) is still talking about developing all the quarterbacks, but right now it looks like it’s Stetson going forward until it’s not.”
Q: Obviously they didn’t play great against Arkansas and then played exceptional against Auburn, but what do you make of Georgia’ offensive line?
A: “Definitely a concern against Arkansas. Georgia couldn’t really get a rush going. Really no explosive plays, just small gains here and there. Against Auburn they looked much sharper. There was a much stronger push up front. Really solid average yards from all of Georgia’s rushers. They were finding gaps and making plays. … If they come out again like they did against Auburn, I think they’ll have a stout run game again Saturday.”
Q: How good is this Georgia defense?
A: “Really, really good. There were questions after the Arkansas game. They (Arkansas) were able to get a long passing touchdown in the first half, but they didn’t do much after that. Auburn put up four touchdowns against Kentucky and was kept out of the end zone the whole game. If you look at their rankings, NCAA statistics, they’re right up there in a lot of categories. … There are players who last year weren’t particularly productive who are leading the team in tackles and who are making a difference out there. They’re getting new guys involved but are really playing at the same level they did to end the year last year.”
Q: What’s a matchup you think Georgia can exploit against Tennessee?
A: “I will say that Georgia’s offensive line has played to the point that I think, Georgia’s run game is going to get some good looks out there and get some good plays.”
Q: What’s the biggest key to the game for Georgia?
A: “The biggest key to the game is probably stopping Tennessee’s run. They’re well matched for it with the defense Georgia has, but if they can limit the run and leave it to Guarantano to have to be a difference maker, I think Georgia can come out on top.”