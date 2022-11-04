Ahead of No. 1 Tennessee’s biggest game of the year against No. 3 Georgia, The Daily Beacon talked with Georgia’s The Red and Black’s Sports Editor Stuart Steele, who previewed the Bulldogs heading into Saturday’s matchup.
Question: To start off, what’s been the overall vibe on campus heading into the game?
Answer: “I think there was a big release, obviously of winning the National Championship after the 40-year drought. So, I think there's a little bit less of a feeling of like worry or concern this season around campus, just because there has been that kind of payoff finally, last season. I mean, expectations are so high obviously, with Kirby and with a good team again, but I think there's a more relaxed feeling around everybody. And I think, you know, it's been different compared to the general… there's usually a big amount of anxiety for Georgia fans in general, even when they're good. So, it's been a little different, I think.”
Q: Were you surprised by Georgia’s CFP Poll ranking at all?
A: “I was surprised they were third. I thought Tennessee and Georgia would be one and two. I wasn't shocked Tennessee was one because of all the ranked wins and just generally they've been so impressive. So, it wasn't surprising to me. But, Ohio State to me, doesn't have the rank wins Georgia has. That Oregon win keeps looking like more and more impressive as it gets further away. So, I was more just surprised Georgia was three, but Tennessee obviously I feel like has been the most impressive team as far as their wins. So, I don't have a problem with them being number one.”
Q: Who do you think is the biggest X-factor for Georgia going into the game?
A: “Well, I think the X-factors for Georgia are gonna be their kind of secondary receivers because Adonai Mitchell has been out all year pretty much since Samford and he was expected to take a big leap and I think he will if he gets back on the field as well. And obviously everyone knows Brock Bowers, but he'll be a big focus of Tennessee's coverage I'm sure. So, the Lad McConkeys, the Kearis Jacksons, those kinds of guys – and Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint is Georgia's other starting receiver is kind of the people that I look to as being X-factors, especially in a game that I'm projecting to be pretty high scoring – I think everybody is pretty much. So, I think those receivers being able to step up to the plate. Darnell Washington's another one, I'm a big Darnell Washington fan. I think he's a really good player. He's a big part of what Georgia does in the run game and the passing game. So, kind of that whole group I think is going to have to step up to be able to keep up with Tennessee in this game.”
Q: Do you think Georgia’s defense has the ability to stop Tennessee’s offense? If they can’t, do you think the offense will be able to match Tennessee’s offensive production?
A: “I don't think any defense in college football has the ability to stop Tennessee entirely. I think even if you do a good job against this offense, they're gonna put up in the at least the 20s, probably still in the 30s. I think the goal, they won't say this, but I think that if they can hold them into the high 20s even, I think they'd be pretty happy with that. I think they feel confident. And I do think Georgia's offense can keep up in a shootout, it's just there's kind of two versions of Georgia's offense this year. There's the one from the Oregon game that was pretty much perfect. I mean, they dominated that game from minute one and the offense was a big reason why they scored in the red zone every time with Stetson Bennett in the game. And, I mean that had kind of the whole Georgia fan base thinking that maybe that's what the offense is. And then you also have the Missouri game is the big one obviously where Georgia came out really flat and then against Auburn as well. That was a home game and it was never in doubt, but the offense looked really rough in the first half and I think if that happens this week, I mean, Tennessee is just gonna run away with the game like, you can't afford to have that kind of a start against a team like Tennessee and you can turn around and it's 21-0, you're in a hole and Georgia doesn't want to play a game like that. So, I think that's the big concern from Georgia's side.”
Q: How big of a factor do you think playing at home is?
A: “I mean, I think it's huge. I just I really, I would have picked Tennessee probably in this game if it was in Knoxville, but I'm picking Georgia and it is a big part of it is that it's at Sanford and I think the crowd will be able to do a little bit to disrupt maybe some of the no huddle stuff. It's such a well-oiled machine, but maybe a couple of pre-snap penalties in there to help Georgia get out of some third and mediums and the third and long type situations. The crowd’s gonna be there. I mean, I know that's gonna be true. Last year against Arkansas is kind of the biggest example I remember of the crowd at Sanford just really affecting the game. I don't think it will be to that extent, because I think Tennessee is way better than that Arkansas team was even at the time, but I do think it's a factor. I think it's a big, big factor.”
Q: You already kind of answered this, but who do you think is going to win the game and why?
A: “I think Georgia is going to win. I’m not very confident in that pick, but I feel like Georgia’s defense is better than Tennessee's defense. I think Tennessee's offense is better than Georgia's offense, but I think the gap between the defenses is more pronounced to me than the gap between the offensive. It's going to come down to timely plays. There's going to be a turnover in this game that crushes one team, I think, and I mean, that could be either side, but to me, I just feel like I trust this Georgia defense to make a play more than I trust the Tennessee defense to make a play. But if Tennessee's offense comes out like they can, it might not even matter. So, I have Georgia 38-31, something like that.”
