Former Georgia running back Keith Marshall knows a lot about dealing with the media. When he was in college, though, athletes weren’t allowed to make money.
Now, with the advancement of name, image and likeness (NIL), athletes are able to be compensated for the work they do. Marshall decided to form his own NIL platform: The Players’ Lounge.
The Players’ Lounge brings a new idea to the NIL front, allowing athletes to control their own narratives. Marshall and co-CEO Aaron Murray began with Georgia, where the two had a big following.
Then, Murray decided to call up his fellow SEC quarterback, Josh Dobbs. The Tennessee alum got the two connected with Tennessee, and it took off from there.
The Players’ Lounge announced on Aug. 31 that they have partnered with the University of Tennessee. The platform has also partnered with Clemson, with several other announcements on the way.
The partnership allows Marshall and The Players’ Lounge to use Tennessee’s “intellectual property” to help advance their NIL efforts.
“We can use the ‘Power T.’ We can use some footage, some pictures and things like that in our marketing and the actual product itself,” Marshall told The Daily Beacon. “That's great in terms of just being able to have that brand consistency. They support us a lot on the marketing side, so there are a number of assets that they bundle together. Emails, social media posts, signage, things of that nature to make sure that we're getting the mission and getting the brand out there. Then really just having somebody local here that's kind of on the team, they're helping us connect with athletes.”
How the partnership came together
Marshall knew Dobbs before Murray ever made the call to get him involved with The Players’ Lounge. Both Dobbs and Marshall won the Watkins Award coming out of high school.
The award is annually given to an African American student-athlete who “by their example, helps promote high academic standards and a commitment to community service.”
“We're part of that network, and it's kind of exclusive,” Marshall said. “It's a big deal within our community. So, had a lot of respect for him from that. But then I've gotten to know him over the last year through this.”
Dobbs and Marshall, once SEC East rivals, have now worked together to help get The Players’ Lounge partnered with Tennessee.
“The Players’ Lounge and University of Tennessee partnership will have a lasting impact on Volunteer athletes,” Dobbs said in a press release. “Channeling the power of the Volunteer fan base, athletes can work with The Players’ Lounge to establish themselves as valued members of their university community, develop important business skills, and create valuable connections that can benefit them in their future careers.”
Dobbs isn’t the only former Vol involved with the platform, though. Former offensive lineman Thomas Edwards also assisted in getting The Players’ Lounge involved with Tennessee.
Edwards and Dobbs both have hosted a podcast on the platform and now are seeing an official partnership with their alma mater.
“Thomas is awesome,” Marshall said. “He is a big personality. Obviously, he's killing it now, but he just dropped his song ‘Running Through The T,’ I think is what's called. He had some other songs coming out, so he's been great. He's just a super enthusiastic guy. These guys get what we're doing at a fundamental level to where they want to make sure it succeeds. They've been super bought in for the last year.”
How being a former athlete helps Marshall lead The Players’ Lounge
Marshall watched firsthand as his best friend and former teammate Todd Gurley dealt with the media attacking his character. Gurley was suspended by the NCAA for receiving money in return for autographed memorabilia.
Marshall also watched Sanford Stadium fill up on Saturdays with easily Gurley jerseys all over. The system didn’t make sense.
“We have that expertise. We’ve been on both sides of the table,” Marshall said. “Obviously, in terms of credibility and being able to connect with the athletes, sell them on the vision, go to the university, get the necessary meetings to make something official happen. We have that scope. We were in this world for so long. I mean, I think the idea of athletes taking control over their experience is something that I'm passionate about because of my time as an athlete.”
Marshall had a dominant freshman year, running for 759 yards and averaging 6.5 yards per carry. Following that year, injuries plagued his career.
Had NIL been around from 2012-15, Marshall could’ve “struck while the iron was hot.” Marshall hopes that getting back involved in college athletics will allow him to help athletes gain compensation while their careers may be at their peak.
“I think it's cool in many ways. We have been on the forefront of this NIL movement in terms of thinking about the media and engagement aspect,” Marshall said. “To see the models that we thought up and dreamt up a year and a half ago come to fruition, not just through us, but through other people that say, ‘Hey, that makes sense.’ That's been really cool to feel like we have been able to impact the industry that broadly.”
What Vol fans can expect from The Players’ Lounge
Defensive lineman Omari Thomas and softball outfielder Rylie West partnered with The Players’ Lounge to create “The O’Rylie Show.” The show is the first of three types of content that Marshall hopes to create.
The second genre of content that The Players' Lounge will put out is current players and former players talking together.
“We've had a lot of success with that because they opened up more when they were like, ‘Oh, this person's been in our shoes before,’” Marshall said. “So imagine, like last year, Dobbs sat down with Hendon Hooker. You imagine he does that with Milton this year.”
The third is “letterman to letterman.” The goal is to bring two former athletes together to share their stories, similar to Dobbs and Thomas.
The model has had success at Georgia, where the platform started. At its root, the more a fan interacts on the site, the more the fan can receive. Over 8,000 Georgia fans are active on their respective site, and Marshall expects the same from Tennessee.
“Tennessee is a phenomenal brand, big fan base, very similar to what I'm familiar with at UGA,” Marshall said. “A lot of excitement around the football program and the athletic department more and more broadly. And then, most importantly, they're very interested in being progressive in pushing the kind of frontier forward in terms of what you could do with NIL and ways to support student-athletes.”
The company, which started as a web three company, focused on NFT growth. Now, it has grown into much more.
All of Tennessee’s content from The Players’ Lounge is housed on The Players’ Lounge site. The rewards are unlimited for fans as Marshall hopes to help compensate and build the brand of Tennessee athletes.
“The more you engage, the more your status grows,” Marshall said. “So the new platform we released, everything you do on the platform, you earn points. Then, as a fan, you get to redeem those points for tickets to a game or the ability to ask a question or the ability to come to an event, et cetera. So really trying to create that community around the content, not just content itself.”
