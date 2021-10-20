Saturday’s football game between Tennessee and No. 13 Ole Miss started as any other rivalry game.
Frustration was building all night. Tennessee was on the receiving end of several questionable calls that could have gone either way, most notably a Tyler Baron scoop ‘n’ score that was called back after officials ruled Rebels quarterback Matt Corral had achieved forward progress well after the play was completed.
Ole Miss defenders went down with injuries more than 20 times throughout the night. Some looked legitimate, some were more suspicious and came at very opportune times for the Rebels.
Fans reached a breaking point after the last, biggest call — a controversial spot on the fourth-and-24 play where tight end Jacob Warren came a yard short of a first down. The Tennessee student section started to throw empty water bottles, hot dog wrappers and even a full bottle of mustard onto the field in protest of the call, and the game was delayed for 20 minutes while officials took precautionary measures for player safety.
Ole Miss’ personnel was moved away from the line of fire from the sideline to the middle of the field, and security ushered fans out of student sections. Former Tennessee head coach Lane Kiffin, now the head man at Ole Miss, gathered officials and showed them the golf ball that he had been pelted with moments before.
Andrew Smith, a sophomore journalism student who was in the student section at the time, discussed the chaotic experience.
“To put it bluntly, all hell broke loose,” Smith said. “I saw pompoms flying towards the field, water bottles ... it was absolute chaos.”
On the surface, it was a bad look for Tennessee fans who were upset over a culmination of events that transpired throughout the game, and perhaps even the past couple years of disappointment — but many report it was not just those in orange and white pelting the field with debris Saturday night.
“From our seats, you look up and to the right, you can see the whole section of visitor seats they always sell. You could, plain as day, see stuff coming from that section down onto the band and student section,” Jason Malone, a fan sitting in section L said.
Garrett Froula, another fan sitting in section FF, saw something similar.
“After the referees did not reverse the call on the field, Ole Miss fans started celebrating,” Froula said. “I’m not sure if you’ve ever been to an Ole Miss home game, but they like to celebrate by throwing drinks in the air. A few drinks were thrown in the air and I look over to see an Ole Miss fan in section GG launch what looked to be an empty pint onto the field and hit a security guard.”
When fans saw trash raining down on the field, many did not realize that it was first coming from the Ole Miss sections, directed at the Pride of the Southland Band, which fled the stands for safety before the game ended.
After the call was reviewed and upheld, many Tennessee supporters joined in what they thought was a protest, pelting the field with whatever they could find. What started as celebration on the part of Ole Miss quickly turned into an all out riot as Volunteer fans took over.
Tennessee fans obviously took it too far once the officials ruled Warren short of the line of gain. By the time the game finished early Sunday morning, Tennessee athletic director Danny White and Chancellor Donde Plowman had issued statements of apology, as well as calling for further action to be taken.
“I am astonished and sickened by the behavior of some Vol fans at the end of tonight’s game,” Plowman said in a tweet. “Good sportsmanship must be part of who we are as Volunteers. Behavior that puts student-athletes, visitors and other fans at risk is not something we will tolerate.”
White gave another comment Monday, echoing the same sentiment: “Safety is paramount.”
“Some elements of what the league office has instructed were already in motion, as a review of in-venue video began this weekend,” White said. “Internally — and in collaboration with our campus partners — we’ll continue to evaluate accountability measures and develop an action and education plan for future games.”
It was not long after White’s statement that the SEC officially announced several punishments on Tennessee for the behavior of those select fans.
The penalties started with a $250,000 fine deducted from the University's share of SEC revenue distribution. Tennessee would have to review and update its Athletics Department game management procedures and alcohol availability policies to “prevent a recurrence of Saturday night's disruption.”
"The disruption of Saturday night's game is unacceptable and cannot be repeated on any SEC campus,” SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey said in a statement. “Today's actions are consistent with the oversight assigned by the membership to the SEC office, including the financial penalty and review of alcohol availability.”
The university would also be required to “use all available resources, including security, stadium and television video, to identify individuals who threw objects onto the playing field or at the opposing team.”
To that end, 18 people have already been arrested for their actions Saturday night, and another 51 were ejected from the game.
According to a WATE report, each individual that was involved in disrupting the game will be banned from all Tennessee Athletics events for the remainder of the 2021-2022 academic and athletic year.
Some in the national media have made attempts to vilify Tennessee fans for Saturday night’s events, but Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel chose to focus on the majority of the fans that created an electric environment for 59 minutes of the game. The delay had already taken enough attention away from a Tennessee team that was a play away from upsetting Ole Miss.
“I am disappointed that will be the story from this football game from a small amount of our fans because there were so many that represented intensity in a great way tonight,” Heupel said Saturday night.
On a night when a national spotlight was on Heupel’s program, many top recruits, including the nation’s No. 1 prep player Walter Nolen, were in attendance, and Heupel does not think the incident will take away anything from what he is trying to build. He believes just the opposite.
“To see our student body rush down and fill the bottom part of the section and the remainder of our crowd to be amped up for the final minute of play, that’s the takeaway,” Heupel said. “I know for some people the story is about what happened, but our administration has obviously made it clear that that’s not the stance in what we want from the Volunteer spirit. You know that I feel the same way. That’s a very small number.”
“The passion and energy from our fanbase … I’ve been in a lot of competitive arenas as a player and as a coach. There was nothing better that I’ve ever been in than what happened on Saturday night.”