Ahead of Saturday’s matchup with Missouri, the Daily Beacon talked with The Maneater’s Sports Editor Jack Soble. Soble broke down the Tigers and things to keep an eye on Saturday.
Question: What have things been like revolving COVID-19 and contact tracing for Missouri heading into Saturday’s matchup?
Answer: “The number that was out the last update was seven. It was 12 two weeks ago, but it turned out five of those were inconclusive tests that they just treated like positives at the time, but they ended up negative. To Drinkowitz credit, he’s been more open about COVID-19 numbers than other schools have. Which I appreciate. In terms of the sheer numbers of guys out it’s probably going about as well as you could hope. They have more than enough scholarship players available.”
Q: What were your takeaways from Missouri’s season opening loss to Alabama?
A: “Alabama very much lived up to expectations of what I thought they’d be. My number on takeaway from a positive standpoint is that they didn’t give up. They thought until the final whistle. They came up with a couple touchdowns including one at the final whistle on a scramble from Connor Bazelack that made it 38-19, and that final score is a lot closer than the game actually was. … Their defensive front needs to be better. They were gashed in the run game more than I expected. Obviously, it’s Alabama’s offensive line, they’re the best unit in the SEC. It’s hard to say whether it’s the opponent or if there’s concern there.”
Q: What did you see from quarterback Shawn Robinson Saturday and what do you expect from him this season?
A: “Robinson was fine, I guess. To my recollection he didn’t miss throws. The issue is that the throws weren’t there. (Head coach Eli) Drinkowitz said after the game that the lack of downfield passing was on him, but there honestly was nothing there. … Robinson, I thought played the offense well. I thought it ran about as smooth as you’d expect. He made a good throw to a wide-open Tyler Badie for his one touchdown pass.
Q: What’s the biggest question mark on each side of the ball?
A: “On offense it’s still the quarterback. It’s still how can Shawn Robinson come in after a year off and if it comes to it how good is Connor Bazelack? He had the most memorable miss of the game, Saturday, they kind of rotated quarterbacks when it got to 21-0. He threw to a very covered Damon Hazelton when he had a wide open Keke Chism on a key third down. That’s always going to be the biggest question when you have a question mark at the quarterback position.”
“On defense, the biggest question mark is going to be their young secondary. They started the freshman cornerback in Ennis Rakestraw, and honestly, he held his own pretty well. … There was another injury to a starting corner Jarvis Ware. It’s a knee injury that happened in the first quarter, but they don’t believe it’s serious. Especially if he’s out, secondary is a big question mark.”
Q: What’s a matchup you think Missouri can exploit against Tennessee?
A: “That would be Jaylen Knox who they converted into a purely slot receiver this offseason. They love versatility on offense. It’s one of the main things Drinkowitz has preached, but they really like Knox in the slot, and I think he’ll have a better chance to show that against a true freshman nickel at Tennessee, then he did against the insane defense that is Alabama. They’ve raved about him in the offseason and I think if Missouri is going to win, he’s going to have a big game.
Q: What’s the biggest key to the game for Missouri?
A: “It’s going to be the pass defense. Can Ware play? And if he can how effective can he be? How many snaps can Rakestraw handle this early in his college career? How much can the backup corners give you? Can those guys give Guarantano trouble.”